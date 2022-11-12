Ireland player ratings v Fiji: Timoney, Beirne and Gibson-Park impress

15 Jimmy O’Brien - Keen to go forward and it was his natural attacking instinct inside the Fijian 22 that set up the platform for the Robert Baloucoune try. Willing in the tackle and has edge in attack. 7

14 Robert Baloucoune – Wingers are there to score when they are given the opportunity. He did that simply but when it counted also showed a few tricks with his pace. Made the most of what he had. 7

13 Garry Ringrose – Replaced Henshaw after four minutes and was his usual polished and solidly aggressive in equal amounts. Nicely threaded kick through bodies to Hansen in the secondhalf. 7

12 Stuart McCloskey – Nice kick through for Hansen to chase. Tried to to be involved in defence and attack. His physicality is a real asset and easily able to stand up opponents in the tackle. 8

11 Mack Hansen – Like James Lowe pops up all around the place. A real threat and although dropped one showed edge around the pitch with good feet too. Rewarded on the hour with a try. 6

10 Joey Carbery – His kicking game was strong from the tee and from hand which gave Ireland a decent platforms and confidence. Needs more rock solid-confidence in shaping the way the game is played. 7

9 Jamison Gibson-Park – Buzzing as usual and keeping Ireland moving at the preferred tempo. Had the vision to see Balocoune out wide for the winger’s first half try. Determines how Ireland play. 8

Ireland's outhalf Joey Carbery kicks a conversion. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty

1 Jeremy Loughman – Should be pleased after his first outing in a senior Irish shirt. Played a busy selfless game, talking well and available to carry. Perhaps a little more animation and fire. 6

2 Rob Herring – Lineout throwing sound bar one crooked in the second half and mobile and busy around the pitch going forward and putting in tackles. A solid performance from the Ulster hooker. 7

3 Tadhg Furlong – A captain’s role, he was taking on the usual volumes of work from short ball in traffic close to the line. Again, offloading the ball well and setting up Ireland in attacking positions. 7

4 Kieran Treadwell – High work rate and carried a fair amount of ball through to the second half of the game. Pity his early try was disallowed. Will be pleased with first cap performance. 7

5 Tadhg Beirne – Excellent in the lineout and driving maul, which troubled Fiji. Also a principal ball carrier for Ireland and real threat to Fiji at breakdown time. Combined with a high workrate, a good outing. 8

6 Caelan Doris – Played for an hour. Like Beirne a strong Irish lineout option and also took short balls on angled runs. Made his share of tackles and carries until replaced in the second half. 7

7 Nick Timoney – Really good first half and not because of the first two tries. Was excellent in the tackle, carry and the way he went about his work. Like van der Flier, unfussy and very effective all round. 8

8 Jack Conan – Got a few carries and able to spread his legs especially in the first half. Up against the huge Viliame Mata but kept busy and was unfortunate a foot in touch negated a first half try. 6

Replacements – Craig Casey on after 50 minutes with a long pass for the Hansen try on the hour after changing the direction of the Irish attack was the pick. The game flagged a little for the final 20 minutes but Ireland did “a job”, which was all they wanted. 6

Coach – Another successful outing and on a winning streak without a fistful of the frontline players. Andy Farrell may ask why the Mexican wave arrived in Aviva Stadium in the second half as the crowd flagged with the start, stop nature of the game. Otherwise, the desired outcome. 6