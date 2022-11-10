Ireland v Fiji: Eight changes for Andy Farrell with Jeremy Loughman to win first cap

Jeremy Loughman will win his first cap against Fiji in Ireland’s second Bank of Ireland Nations Series game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 1pm), with the uncapped duo of Cian Prendergast and Jack Crowley to follow suit off the bench.

In all, Andy Farrell has made eight changes from the starting line-up for last weekend’s 19-16 win over the Springboks. As well as Loughman, Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Joey Carbery and Jimmy O’Brien have been promoted from the bench. Nick Timoney has also been named in the backrow, with Robbie Henshaw returning to the midfield after missing the win over South Africa with a groin strain.

O’Brien is emerging as one of the main climbers of this November window in the squad’s pecking order. Having slipped seamlessly into the team at outside centre in making his debut off the bench last Saturday, he is named to start at fullback ahead of Michael Lowry who, along with Jacob Stockdale, do not make the match-day 23.

Stuart McCloskey, having recovered from the forearm injury which cut short his fine start against the Springboks, is named again, as is Robert Baloucoune, Mack Hansen, Jamison Gibson-Park, captain for the day Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Caelan Doris, who switches to blindside,

In addition to Prendergast, Crowley and the once-capped Max Deegan, Tom O’Toole and Craig Casey have also been promoted to the bench from the Ireland A side beaten so comprehensively by the All Blacks XV last Friday. Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan and Garry Ringrose complete the replacements.

The 27-year-old Loughman has taken a circuitous route to this momentous day in his career. Born in Nevada, he first began playing with Athy before winning two Leinster Schools Senior Cup medals Blackrock College and having been in the Leinster academy was offered a three-month development contract in December 2017 by Munster, with whom he has played 76 times.

He impressed with his skill set in the two tour games against the Maori All Blacks and in the “A” game last weekend, and now comes his big opportunity.

Ireland team to face Fiji:

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Joey Carbery (Munster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster); Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, Capt), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Max Deegan (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster).