Ulster confirm signing of Steven Kitshoff for after 2023 World Cup

Ulster have confirmed the signing of Springbok loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff. After reports emerged earlier in the season that the 2019 World Cup winner would be heading to Belfast following the 2023 World Cup, the province has announced a three-year deal for the current Stormers frontrow.

Kitshoff is seen as another strong loosehead option to replace Scotland international and British and Irish Lion Rory Sutherland who is expected to move to France after signing with Ulster for the current campaign. Sutherland was left without a club following the demise of Worcester Warriors.

Kitshoff has played 73 times for South Africa, the most recent outing coming against Ireland just last Saturday in the Aviva Stadium.

“We are excited that a player of Steven’s quality has chosen to be part of the journey we are on as a club,” said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland upon the announcement. “As one of the best players in his position in the game right now, he will bring a world-class edge to our front row which will benefit our squad now, and in the development of our younger players as they come through the Ulster system.

“His set-piece excellence and the physical edge to his play will, together with his winning mindset, be a real asset to us when he joins us next season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”

“It’s clear that Ulster is on an exciting journey, and it’s one that I want to be a part of,” added Kitshoff. “With some big wins recently, it’s my ambition to be part of the squad that takes that next step and secures silverware for the province.

”I’m really looking forward to making the move to Belfast next year. It’s going to be a change, but I know, from everything I’ve heard, that when I line out for the first time in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium in an Ulster jersey, it’s going to be a really special moment.”