Farrell ready to mix and match for Fiji test

Tadhg Furlong: will captain Ireland for first time in his 62nd appearance for his country. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Andy Farrell is set to name a much-changed side around lunchtime today for Ireland’s second Bank of Ireland Nations Series clash against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday (kick-off 1pm).

The Ireland head coach will try to strike a balance between affording game time to those who didn’t start in last Saturday’s titanic but bruising 19-16 win over the Springboks while also having some experienced players.

The biggest clue so far is confirmation that Tadhg Furlong will captain Ireland for the first time in his 62nd cap for his country. This, in turn, would suggest that Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony nor James Ryan will be starting, and most likely not Garry Ringrose as well.

Joey Carbery will assuredly start for the first time since the win over Italy in last year’s Six Nations, and just the third time in the last two seasons, having also played at ‘10′ against France and Argentina. In the latter game against the Pumas, Carbery also switched to fullback in a man of the match performance

With Ciaran Frawley ruled out, Jack Crowley is one of those in line to make their full international debut against Fiji. The talented 22-year-old made a reasonably positive impression off the bench in the sobering defeat of the Ireland ‘A’ team by the All Blacks XV last Friday.

In the Ireland Under-20 campaign in the 2020 Six Nations he scored 36 points in their three wins out of three before Covid hit, such has been the plethora of outhalves at Munster that the has only started seven games for his province.

Crowley has a superb running game and can beat an opposing player in a phone box. What’s more, that Emerging Ireland tour almost seemed designed to particularly bring both Frawley and Crowley into the Irish system.

In contrast to Furlong, who has been restricted to just two 40-minute run-outs for Leinster and Ireland this season, after his near 70-minute shift against the Springboks and with Australia next week in mind Andrew Porter is probably due a rest.

This also points to Jeremy Loughman making his debut as well next Saturday, perhaps off the bench. It would also be no surprise if the uncapped Connacht flanker Cian Prendergast is involved.

As the Fijian match falls between the games against South Africa and Australia, this Test is also well-positioned to promote most of last week’s replacements, and in addition to Healy, Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell and Jack Conan may be promoted to the starting XV as well.

It also looks an ideal opportunity to explore options in addition to Hugo Keenan at full-back, be it Michael Lowry, Jimmy O’Brien or Jacob Stockdale. In any event, Stockdale is surely in line to return to the Irish team for the first time since the win over Japan in July last year.

With Robbie Henshaw likely to return after missing out last week, and Stuart McCloskey having made such a good impression until his day was cut short last week, they are the probable midfield pairing.

If Iain Henderson has proven to be fully fit and up to speed, it would make sense for him to be given is seasonal reappearance in advance of the Australian game.

With Josh van der Flier also due a rest, Nick Timoney is also due a start, having made his debut against the USA in July 2021 before winning his second cap against Argentina a year ago.

Having stated a compelling case for at least the number ‘23′ jersey last week with his performance at outside centre off the bench and his ability to play virtually across the entire backline, O’Brien looks likely to be involved.

Ireland (possible) v Fiji: Lowry; Baloucoune, Henshaw, McCloskey, Stockdale; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Healy, Herring, Furlong (capt), Treadwell, Henderson, Doris, Timoney, Conan. Replacements: Sheehan, Loughman, Bealham, Ryan or Beirne, Prendergast, Casey, Crowley, O’Brien.