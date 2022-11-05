Percy Montgomery: ‘Do I miss playing? No, I definitely prefer watching it now’

Percy Montgomery of South Africa is tackled by Ireland's Malcolm O'Kelly and Rob Henderson in 2000 at Lansdowne Road. South Africa won 28-18. 'I know the guys in the team have a huge respect for the Irish team and we’ve all just seen the Ireland team evolve and reach new levels each year.' Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The climb to the top of former Springbok Percy Montgomery’s apartment in Cape Town isn’t a long one, but it’s memorable.

Lining the pristine white walls are jerseys and mementos from some of the 102 games he played for his country. Montgomery is one of only seven Springboks to have played a century of tests, with current lock Eben Etzebeth, who will also hit 102 this weekend, the latest registered member of the club.

Immaculately framed, the mud-strewn Springbok jerseys and smart blazers show the journey that took Montgomery all the way from his hometown of Walvis Bay in Namibia to a World Cup winner’s medal in 2007.

“I walk up the stairs and see all these jerseys, and I think, jeez, did I really do all this? There are so many different things that happened to me as a player. I’m maybe walking up these stairs a little slower nowadays as I get that bit older, but it’s still brilliant to look back. I have amazing memories and I couldn’t have asked for a better career.”

Today Montgomery has developed a successful career with his own line of tequila and lager in South Africa but he continues to invest time in the game that brought him so much success. He is often found at local club and school games across Cape Town, offering advice to the next generation of prospective Springboks.

And from what he hears, respect for Irish rugby is extremely high in South Africa.

“Right now, it’s going to be a bit different with Ireland v South Africa this time. The coaches are playing different combinations, with one eye on the World Cup. We know that against Ireland it’s always a tough physical encounter and we know there are skilful players. There will always be nerves for any South African fan as we know that everyone wants to beat the world champions.

“You can’t take any game for granted now in this era of rugby, absolutely given anything can happen before a World Cup. I know the guys in the team have a huge respect for the Irish team and we’ve all just seen the Ireland team evolve and reach new levels each year.”

The Irish really looked after us, on and off the field. We’d have beers together with the Irish boys after the games which was a great thing. It’s a very different experience now for the players now . . .

Montgomery’s personal experience of visiting Ireland as a player was largely a positive one. In six games, he only lost once in Dublin in 2004. He had started his career just at the advent of professionalism and enjoyed the hospitality not only of the crowds but the opposition players he battled against.

“Ireland have always had amazing, passionate rugby supporters. It was always so hospitable for us as players coming over there. I always felt the Irish could sing like the Welsh in how they’d fill the stadium with noise. I loved touring Ireland and playing in Dublin. I also went across the country when I was playing in the then Celtic League with Newport in Wales which gave me a better perspective.

“With the Springboks, we were fortunate to have big overseas tours in those days. But equally, it was a long time away for eight weeks, so that’s a great deal of time away from family and friends. When we played we didn’t really have a huge management team like now, so the Irish really looked after us, on and off the field.

“We’d have beers together with the Irish boys after the games which was a great thing. It’s a very different experience now for the players with so much professionalism that a little bit of that part of the game has been lost. I loved the experience of getting to know quite a few of the Irish players from playing for the Barbarians, which just added to my rugby education.”

Montgomery debuted for South Africa in 1997 against the British and Irish Lions in the second Test in Durban’s Kings Park at outside centre. After the Lions victory in the first Test in Cape Town, Montgomery played his first game for his country in an unfamiliar position in a fevered and tense atmosphere.

He managed a debut try in the 15-18 loss to the Lions, but was vilified by some sections of the local press for costly misses off the kicking tee and some fans blamed him for losing the series. At 22, Montgomery had achieved his dream of wearing the Springbok jersey, but also experienced the nightmare of myopic Bok fans turning against him.

Kicking coach Percy Montgomery and Morne Steyn of South Africa celebrate victory in the second Test in 2009 against the British and Irish Lions at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

“The magnitude of the Lions is just so huge, in Ireland, the UK and South Africa. It’s just such an honour. The coaches are on the edge and so are the players and the fans. It’s always tight between the Lions and South Africa. A bounce of the ball can make the difference. You can’t get all the calls perfect and I suppose that’s what makes rugby great as a game.

“I was playing against the likes of Jerry Guscott and Scott Gibbs, who I still chat often to actually and it was quite an incredible test. I was third-choice kicker, and I got vilified by some fans for the loss in the series. It was crazy. When I finished playing, I was kicking coach for the Boks for the 2009 series against the Lions.

“I was able to teach consistency when you’re kicking and pass that on to Morné Steyn who ended up kicking the winning penalty under big pressure (in the last minute after Ronan O’Gara failed to retrieve an up and under kick), and that experience I was able to pass it on, and it was sort of a full circle experience. I’ve always said that you have to lose to be able to win. It’s an old saying, but it’s true.”

Montgomery’s first experience of playing against Ireland came a year later, in the infamous tour of South Africa of 1998. It was almost the last days of ill-fitting baggy jerseys and mass brawls in rugby. The first Test in Bloemfontein was notable for Keith Wood hitting Springbok captain Gary Teichmann with a dangerous high tackle at a ruck; that helped to light the kindling for the fireworks that followed.

Most teams knew that you had to be very confrontational if you were playing in South Africa and the Irish team were absolutely no different.

The second Test was subsequently christened the ‘The Battle of Pretoria’ and is known more for the fighting than any rugby played. Montgomery was now installed in his favoured position of fullback, and admits that he stayed out of the majority of the brawls that day.

“I was at fullback and it was a very physical battle up front. Most teams knew that you had to be very confrontational if you were playing in South Africa and the Irish team were absolutely no different. They were always up for the challenge. I was still a youngster, so I was staying out of the way of those fights when possible as a back. We’re built as lovers, not fighters!

“I think Keith Wood, who was a brilliant player, was right in the thick of it. It was in the heartland of rugby in our country, and that’s the kind of game that [the] opposition needed to bring to South Africa, which the Irish did.”

Montgomery continues to love the game that gave him so much, but doesn’t miss the physical battles that he endured.

“My neck is stuffed, my left knee isn’t great, and I’m in serious pain. The pain is more muscular and I can barely run. I can’t do what I used to and that’s just age I think. It’s wear and tear and as a player you go through it.

“In retirement you just need to keep active, and I’m still trying to surf. I’m working with charities, working with my old school, whatever I can do to help. I feel it’s my job to give back. Do I miss playing? No, I definitely prefer watching it now with a nice cold Guinness these days.”

On the morning of the game, far from the November chill of Dublin, Montgomery will head for a quick surf, then gather with old friends to chat about South Africa’s prospects against Ireland over a coffee.

The physical battles against Ireland frequently challenged him, but in retirement, the most precious memories he retains are the friendships he made with fans and players long after the final whistle blew in Dublin.