Owen Farrell to captain England against Argentina after return from head injury

Owen Farrell has been passed fit to return as England’s captain against Argentina on Sunday after coming through the head injury return-to-play protocols. Farrell assumes the role in the absence of Courtney Lawes, having completed the final stage of his medical recovery on Friday morning.

Elsewhere, there is a debut for Northampton’s Alex Coles at lock, with Maro Itoje shifting to the back row, while Jonny May has not been deemed ready to feature, having suffered a dislocated elbow two weeks ago. Eddie Jones has named a 6-2 split on the bench.

Farrell last captained England a year ago against Australia before Tom Curry and latterly Lawes assumed the role. With Lawes still struggling with a head injury, however, and Farrell successfully recuperating from his concussion, sustained on October 22nd, he is installed as Jones’s on-field lieutenant again. He also forms a formidable midfield with Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi from the start for the first time.

When naming his squad last month, Jones was full of praise for Farrell, suggesting that he does not earn the credit that he deserves as one of the best players in the world. He did, however, also extol the virtues of having a captain who can communicate calmly with officials, which has never been Farrell’s strong suit.

READ MORE

Elsewhere, there is a first England appearance since the Six Nations for Kyle Sinckler at tighthead prop while Luke Cowan-Dickie has recovered from a knee injury to start at hooker and Ellie Genge continues at loosehead and as one of two vice-captains. Coles has been impressing Jones in training this week and the 23-year-old comes into the second row for a debut. Itoje joins Curry and Billy Vunipola in the back row.

Ben Youngs has got the nod at scrumhalf ahead of his Leicester teammate Jack van Poortvliet, while Jack Nowell is named on the wing and as a second vice-captain. Joe Cokanasiga returns to the side, having been dropped after the first Test of the summer’s Australia tour, while Freddie Steward is at fullback. David Ribbans is in line for a debut after being named on the bench alongside Mako Vunipola, Jack Singleton, Joe Heyes, Jack Willis, Sam Simmonds, Van Poortvliet and Henry Slade.

“It’s been a really good week of preparation and I’ve been very pleased with the squad’s attitude,” said Jones. “They’ve shown real work ethic and a determination to improve and our leaders, Owen, Ellis and Jack, have really lifted the team. We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham Stadium against a very good Argentina side. It’s been a tough time for rugby lately and we hope that these autumn games show just what a special game it is.”

England: Freddie Steward; Jack Nowell, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Joe Cokanasiga; Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler; Alex Coles, Jonny Hill; Maro Itoje, Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Mako Vunipola, Joe Heyes, David Ribbans, Sam Simmonds, Jack Willis, Jack van Poortvliet, Henry Slade

- Guardian