RG Snyman expected to remain sidelined until December

RG Snyman is expected to remain out of action until December. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

RG Snyman isn’t expected to return to the field for Munster until December, the province has announced. The South African lock has not played since October 2021 due to a succession of serious knee injuries and, following a consultation with his surgeon last week, is not expected to return to pull on a Munster jersey until the end of December at the earliest.

Munster have two festive interpros against Leinster in Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day before travelling to Belfast to take on Ulster on New Year’s Day.

Snyman ruptured his achilles tendon on his Munster debut against Leinster in 2020, suffering a near identical injury just three games into his comeback last year. He is under contract at Thomond Park until 2024.

In other injury news, Thomas Ahern is set to see a specialist after a shoulder issue ruled him out of contention for Ireland A’s clash with an All Blacks XV on Friday night. Niall Scannell has now entered the return to play protocols after suffering a head injury during Munster’s defeat last weekend to Ulster.

READ MORE

Munster are next in action against South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 10th before a return to competitive rugby against Connacht on November 26th.

Jack Daly (knee), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Antoine Frisch (calf), Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Stephen Archer (ankle), Jean Kleyn (ribs) and Liam Coombes (hamstring) all remain injured with no clear timelines on their return available as of yet.