Billy Holland says Munster are heading in the right direction and patience is the key

Former Munster star Billy Holland at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. 'I played a number of home semi-finals in the Aviva and I know for certain if we had played one of those games in Páirc Uí Chaoimh you’d have come up trumps.' Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Billy Holland believes Munster are going in the right direction despite shipping five defeats in their opening seven outings of the United Rugby Championship. Holland, the province’s second most capped player after Donncha O’Callaghan, reckons patience will be needed to allow Graham Rowntree put his stamp on the team, but even during Saturday’s 15-14 loss to Ulster the former lock could see green shoots, though improvement is needed in terms of discipline.

“You can see what they’re trying to do in attack, their attack is improving every week,” Holland said. “They’re moving the ball more, they’re trying to move the point of attack a huge amount. Their discipline just isn’t good enough. They’re lacking a bit of experience and weight in the pack from a maul defence point of view, which would be a huge point of concern for me against South Africa.

“But there was huge fight, there was huge resilience and a lot of positive commentary coming out of the camp afterwards, and they are clearly going in the right direction.

“From my own experience I know it takes time, it takes 12, 18 months before you can really see a proper blueprint for what the new coaching group are trying to do. You’d see glimpses of it but it takes a long time.”

Munster’s focus turns now to the much-anticipated Páirc Uí Chaoimh encounter against South Africa on Thursday week. It is a match the Cork native would love to have played in during his career.

“It has taken way too long,” said Holland. “Personally, I played a number of home semi-finals in the Aviva and I know for certain if we had played one of those games in Páirc Uí Chaoimh you’d have come up trumps.

“It is so good for the people of Cork and it’s important for the people of Munster to be able to host games in a stadium like that. When I found out about it there was a mixture of being excited and delighted but definitely an element of jealousy too.

“I have been going to games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh over the years, watching the Cork hurlers and footballers, so for a rugby match to happen there is phenomenal. We all remember Ireland playing in Croke Park, they were just incredible occasions.

“And I really think Munster could create something like that down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for these special occasions. It’s not going to be that common, but you are on your home turf, the vast majority of the squad are from Cork, it means a lot for guys to be playing at home in front of their friends and family.”

Billy Holland was speaking at the announcement that Pinergy would be the presenting partner for Munster Rugby’s historic clash with South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10th