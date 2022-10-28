Leinster’s Jason Jenkins in line to face Ireland for South Africa

Leinster’s Jason Jenkins, the 6′8′' second row, who joined the province this season having previously played with Munster, has been recalled to the South African squad for the November internationals four years after making his Test debut.

Coach Jacques Nienaber, who named the squad on Friday, also included Stormers’ backs Manie Libbok, a former South African Under-20 international, and Sacha Mngomezulu, also a junior Springbok, for their first national squad call ups.

There was, however, no place for Ulster’s veteran number eight Duane Vermeulen, with Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden and Jasper Wiese selected as loose forwards.

Vermuelen, who moved to Belfast last season from Blue Bulls, has played 63 times for South Africa. Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus have chosen to ‘rest’ the 36-year-old for the four-Test European tour.

“Manie and Sacha have shown what they are capable of at United Rugby Championship and Junior Springbok level, while Jason has been in fine form for Leinster, and we are thrilled to see them being called up to what is a largely settled squad,” said Nienaber.

The world champions have picked a 35-man squad for their match against Ireland next Saturday in the first of the Autumn Series of matches.

Following the Irish Test, the Springboks will play three further internationals against France (in Marseille on November 12th), Italy (in Genoa on November 19th) and England (in London on November 26th). They are also taking a 19-man ‘A’ squad for their two-match tour against Munster and the Bristol Bears.

“We are facing three of the top five teams in the world in Ireland, France and England, and we are building our squad for the World Cup next year at the same time,” added Nienaber. “So, it was important to maintain consistency in selection while also rewarding a few talented young players for their steady form this season.

“The fact that a few key players were ruled out due to injury also played a role this process, but we know what we have in those players, and it has granted us an opportunity to see what the next generation of players can do at this level. This will bode well for the Rugby World Cup and beyond.”

The full Springbok squad are scheduled to meet in Dublin on Monday, while the South Africa ‘A’ players will travel to Cork next weekend to begin preparations for the midweek games, where they are expected to be joined be joined by coaches and players from the main Springbok squad.

South Africa

Forwards: Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Stade Francais), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers) , Marvin Orie (Stormers), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Evan Roos (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Backs: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Manie Libbok (Stormers, Damian Willemse (Stormers), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Bulls), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers).