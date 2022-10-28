Connacht vs Ospreys: Three points separate sides ahead of crunch fixture

Anything other than a win for Connacht in Swansea will be make their task of reaching the top eight all the more difficult to accomplish as the URC takes a break for the Autumn internationals.

Just three points separate Ospreys in 10th place and Connacht in 14th, so there is much riding on this fixture.

Connacht travel to Wales in more confident form, having produced their season’s first try-bonus win over fellow Welsh outfit Scarlets last weekend, and another win would be a real filip for a side intent on adding increasing toughness and physicality to its attributes this season

Coaching director Andy Friend believes the pre-season work is “starting to be seen with its recent on-field performances”.

READ MORE

“We’re all keen now to keep that momentum going and finish this block on a high,” he said.

Battle ready

It is an ideal time to catch Ospreys who have a raft of experienced players tied to the Wales national side, but they still possess sufficient quality to cause Connacht difficulties as Andy Booth prepares his side for a battle.

“Connacht are a physical side who are efficient at the breakdown, so we have to make sure we deal with the physicality they showed against the Scarlets, Leinster and Munster,” said Booth. “It’s a level of physicality that is very challenging, so we’re going to have to be ready for that fight.”

Ospreys welcome back centres Keiran Williams and Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler for their first match since March, but Booth also has armoury in noted players Owen Watkin, Michael Collins, George North and Joe Hawkins,

The fixture is also special for Connacht’s former captain Jarrad Butler. A key leader on and off the field since his arrival from Australia in 2017, Butler will also mark the 100th cap for Connacht in Swansea.

Ospreys: M Nagy, L Morgan, T Thomas-Wheeler, K Williams, K Giles, J Walsh, R Morgan Williams, R Henry, S Baldwin (C), T Botha, R Davies, H Sutton, E Roots, H Deaves, M Morris. Replacements: S Parry, G Phillips, B Warren, J Regan, T Davies, M Aubrey, L Scully, C Evans.

Connacht: T O’Halloran, A Wootton, T Farrell, D Hawkshaw, J Porch, J Carty (C), C Blade, D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier, O Dowling, G Thornbury, S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, J Butler. Replacements: G Stewart, J Duggan, S Illo, D Murray, P Boyle, K Marmion, T Daly, A Byrne.