Josh van der Flier and Neve Jones named Rugby Writers of Ireland players of the year

Josh van der Flier has been named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland men's player of the year. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Josh van der Flier and Neve Jones have been named as the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland players of the year for the 2021/22 season.

Leinster flanker Van der Flier was one of the standout players as the Irish men’s team claimed a Triple Crown victory in March, along with a historic series win on the summer tour of New Zealand.

Gloucester-Hartpury hooker Jones also enjoyed an outstanding Women’s Six Nations and a personal highlight came in the first Test of the historic tour of Japan, where she scored a hat-trick of tries.

Neve Jones has been named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland women's player of the year. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The Ireland men’s team was named the Dave Guiney team of the year, while Enniscorthy RFC took the club of the year title on the back of winning Division 2B of the men’s All-Ireland League last season

Terry Kennedy and Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe claimed the awards for Sevens internationals, while outgoing Leinster chief executive Mick Dawson was awarded the Tom Rooney Award in recognition of his 21-year tenure during which the province won four Champions Cups, the European Challenge Cup and eight league titles.

Mick Galway and Phillip Matthews were both inducted to the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame.