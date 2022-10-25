John Ryan and Irish-qualified centre Oli Morris sign contracts with Munster

Former tighthead John Ryan and Irish-qualified centre Oli Morris have joined Munster, the former on a three-month contract and the latter until the end of the season. The 23-year-old Morris was identified by Irish Rugby’s IQ programme and was involved with the Ireland U20s in 2019

Munster have buttressed their injury-ravaged squad after the clubs of both players, Wasps and Worcester, went into administration and released all of their respective playing and support staff. Ryan’s signing follows confirmation that Stephen Archer will undergo surgery today having suffered an ankle injury against the Bulls last Saturday week.

Following last Saturday’s bruising encounter with Leinster, Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Liam Coombes (hamstring) and Tom Ahern (shoulder) will all go for MRI scans this week with O’Sullivan expected to be unavailable for the medium term.

Jean Kleyn will go for a scan on a rib injury today and his availability for next Saturday’s crunch game against Ulster at Thomond Park (kick-off 5.15pm) will be determined later in the week.

Munster will also be missing their eight-strong contingent in the Irish squad, although allowing for the concern over Ahern, the other five players form the province who have been called up for next week’s Ireland ‘A’ game will be made available for the Ulster match.

Furthermore, Simon Zebo (calf), Mike Haley (groin) and Roman Salanoa (head) will all return to full team training this week. Academy lock Edwin Edogbo (calf) is progressing with his rehab and his availability will be determined later in the week. Alex Kendellen will increase his exposure to full team training with a view to returning in the next few weeks.

RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder) and Antoine Frisch (calf) all remain sidelined indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Munster and the IRFU have confirmed two-year contract extensions for Ahern, Nash and Wycherley