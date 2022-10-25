Joey Carbery set to train with Ireland this week as shoulder injury fears allayed

Munster’s Joey Carbery is treated for an injury during the URC game against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Fears over Joey Carbery’s availability for Ireland’s opening Bank of Ireland Nations Series game against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week have been allayed with the news that the Munster outhalf will train fully this week.

Carbery was withdrawn before the hour mark of the defeat to Leinster on Saturday after extending his shoulder in making a tackle but the injury has proved to be minor. In contrast, the third outhalf in the Irish squad, Ciarán Frawley “will be managed across the week” after injuring his shoulder in the same game according to a generally positive IRFU update.

Furthermore, Tadhg Beirne (adductor), Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), Hugo Keenan (abdomen), Jacob Stockdale (ankle) and Calvin Nash (dead leg) will be reintegrated to training this week, while both Tadhg Furlong (ankle) and Peter O’Mahony (neck) will complete their rehab programmes and train later this week.

“Craig Casey (groin) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) will continue their rehab this week,” said the statement

READ MORE

The Ulster contingent of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Rob Herring, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell returned from South Africa last night following the postponement of their match against the Sharks after illness swept through their squad.

“They will be managed over the coming days following the recent gastro issues experienced by the Ulster squad.”

The dozen players named in the A Panel for the game against the All Blacks XV at the RDS on Friday, November 4th, will remain with their provinces this week to play in the round seven of the URC.

“There’s a lot going on but in general the feeling is amongst the medical staff that people are progressing really well,” said Ireland head coach Andy Farrell from the squad’s training base at the IRFU HPC in the Sport Ireland campus. “Most people should be back sometime this week, if not the end of the week, and then there’s a couple that we’ll keep assessing throughout. So decent enough news actually, coming in last night and medical checks this morning. Not a bad place to be.”

Farrell declined to name any players who might be more doubtful than others, maintaining: “Certainly nobody’s ruled out at this stage.”

Although Keenan has yet to play this season, Farrell said of the fullback: “I’m told will be available, he’s going to be training with us this week.”

The Irish coach was particularly grateful to have Carbery available to train this week, “just so we can get back and running and train as a team and have him barking orders. That’s what a general always does so for him to have that peace of mind to get back up and running himself is pretty reassuring for everyone else.”

Jacob Stockdale’s return to the squad is particularly timely given the absence of another left-footed option in James Lowe. Stockdale last played for Ireland in July last year against Japan due to ankle surgery but is seemingly on the verge of returning to full fitness after sustaining a comparatively minor ankle injury in Ulster’s game against Leinster.

“I’m delighted to see him back in the room,” said Farrell. “He had a very tough time of it last year and he’s shown resilience. I was really impressed with how he started the season, he really showed what he was trying to achieve over the last couple of weeks, but he started really strong, determined, he looks strong in contact.”

Following on from Ireland’s historic series win in New Zealand, they will put their newfound world number one ranking up against the world champions South Africa, followed by games against Fiji and Australia, with Farrell seeking further improvement in the team’s performances.

“There’s so much improvement that we want to prove, to ourselves first and foremost that we can do it, so it’s great back in after watching the URC for a few weeks now.

“It’s great to be back in and have this week to get back and running and prepare properly, dust ourselves down and understand where we’re trying to go with our game and where we’re trying push on, because we’ve prided ourselves on trying to get back up to speed as soon as we possibly can.

“That, as we all know, is the art of international rugby because nobody really cares whether you’ve got five days or six months of preparation. So to get back up to speed for that first game and be at our best is where we want to be and I think we all know it’s where we have to be coming up a good team like South Africa.”

Farrell and his staff face quite a challenge next in managing players and training times when the dozen additional players for next Friday week’s Ireland ‘A’ game will supplement the 37-man squad currently in camp.

This game, less than 24 hours before the Springboks Test, is about giving opportunities to players and finding out about them.

“I’ve constantly said over the last few years that competition has to be all of our best friend. I said exactly that to them this morning, ‘when the 12 extras come in for the A game next week, there’ll be 47 to 50 players in the room, and have a look around because you’ll all be competing against each other over the next 12 months’. You’ve got to embrace that and rise to that and be the best team-mate you can possibly be in that situation.

“We created opportunities there in New Zealand with the Maori game, but what does that stand for, that type of experience, if you don’t back it up? We have to find ways of backing it up, and the A game is a fantastic opportunity to show people they’re able to perform at this level, because that will be a massive step up from the Maori games.

“And then, we’ll see how the land lies, because people are fighting for a Test spot. We go from the two Maori games to the A game, and the Emerging Ireland non-cap games. People are desperate to play for Ireland, but you have to earn the right to be able to do that.”