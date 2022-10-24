Tadhg Furlong to be assessed ahead of Ireland’s game against South Africa

Tadhg Furlong will continue to be assessed this week by the IRFU’s medical team, according to the weekly Leinster injury update. Furlong was withdrawn as a precaution from the starting XV against Munster last Saturday after rolling his ankle at training last Thursday and although Leo Cullen afterwards said “Tadhg is okay”, this bulletin would appear to suggest the Lions’ tight-head is not certain to be fit for the opening Autumn Series game against South Africa next Saturday week.

Although there were relatively positive indications regarding Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park, neither of whom have played this season, and Josh van der Flier, the same is true of this trio.

According to their province, the trio “will step up their rehabilitation this week as they return from injury and will be further assessed by the IRFU medical team”.

Jamie Osborne was withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment against Munster Rugby and as he has now entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols he will be unavailable for next Friday’s URC game away to the Scarlets (kick-off 7.35pm).

Against that, Rhys Ruddock will train this week following his return from the Graduated Return to Play Protocols, and the same is true of Ryan Baird, who is with the Irish squad.

There were no further updates on Jordan Larmour (foot), Will Connors (bicep), Rónan Kelleher (hamstring), Harry Byrne (hamstring), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).