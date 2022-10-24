Butler confident Connacht are on an upward curve

Jarrad Butler: 'The guys are starting to feel that cohesion and style of play that we want . . this will be a hugely important week for us to try to get a win over the Ospreys.' Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

An improving Connacht continue their hunt for a first away win when they face Ospreys on Saturday night. And, having claimed their second win at home when prevailing by 38-14 over the Scarlets, they travel to Swansea in more confident form.

Former captain, Jarrad Butler, who remains a leading figure on the field, believes there’s more to come from Connacht in their bid to move up the URC table.

“We don’t put feel we have put in a proper, dominant display this year. We still feel there is a lot of growth and feel like we haven’t yet put in a performance we think is as good as it could be. So we are still pushing towards that,” he says.

“Defensively we’ve been good, and in attack in patches, but we haven’t put it all together yet. That comes down to individual error which is letting us down, but we are starting to building phases.”

With a strong focus on defence, he says, Connacht have fronted up physically.

“That has been the biggest part, in more recent weeks in particular. It is creating an energy around the field. So what you have seen is a whole bunch of guys who are feeding off each other and it is a lot of fun to be out there and I feel it is fun to watch.”

Scrum and contact coach Colm Tucker’s work on defence and the breakdown areas has been also been a real boost.

“His detail around the defence and the breakdown has been meticulous in what our roles are, so there is no confusion. You know what your job is when hitting a ruck, or you know what the job is if you’re adding weight. I think we are starting to see the benefit of that. It can be much better still, but when guys are clear, it gives them the opportunity to focus on the intent, so it has been a real positive.”

The downside, however, remains Connacht’s discipline, some 11 penalties last week.

“We have so much intent, we are giving away a few too many penalties. It is not in one area, it’s in general, because everyone is so keen to get out there and be physical and get over the gain line, and if we can nail that, we will be in a better place again.”

Having jumped Scarlets into 14th on the table, Connacht still have some way to go to break into the top half, but a win over Ospreys, currently in 10th, would go a long way before the international break.

However, there is an acceptance Connacht are on the right track, and Butler says there is a real sense of anticipation and good energy within the camp as they head to Wales.

“Having rotation and depth in the squad means you go into these games fresh and wanting to perform, and it is having a a real knock-on effect.”

“There is a real energy around the place. The guys are starting to feel that cohesion and style of play that we want to play, but you can sense it in the air, that this will be a hugely important week for us to try to get a win over the Ospreys.