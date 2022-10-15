Ulster need to tick a lot of boxes to get South African trip off to winning start against Lions

Emirates Lions v Ulster, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg, Saturday, 1pm Irish time – Live on Premier Sports

With visits to South Africa not exactly bringing great returns in recent times, Ulster have much to do if they are going to reverse the trend on Saturday in Johannesburg’s altitude, and especially so with a likely Eben Etzebeth-charged Sharks awaiting next week in Durban.

As such, Dan McFarland has taken it on board that Ulster’s representation on the Emerging Ireland trip to Bloemfontein will provide him with players already acclimatised to the thin air and heat, which is doubtless largely why seven of the 10 who toured are part of the matchday squad for the Lions encounter.

As such, winger Robert Baloucoune comes straight back into the starting team, while David McCann has been given the number six jersey, meaning Nick Timoney finds himself on the bench after putting in three straight 80-minute shifts.

Callum Reid, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore and Ethan McIlroy are the others involved who were with Emerging Ireland and all are benched for a clash with a Lions side who, like Ulster, have won three from four.

McFarland has made six alterations to the starting team which swatted the Ospreys aside with Rob Herring and Marcus Rea – the latter’s breakdown battle with Ruan Venter looks tasty – brought back in while Johannesburg native Gareth Milasinovich is given his first start of the season at tighthead prop with Tom O’Toole on the bench after a long shift last Saturday.

In the backline, apart from Baloucoune, the only change sees Billy Burns restored to 10 for the now injured Ian Madigan who was given a rare outing seven days ago.

Eric O’Sullivan, skipper Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter and Duane Vermeulen are all retained up front as Ulster bid to derail a much-improved Lions outfit who have just returned from their mini tour of Europe having racked up an impressive three wins from three.

Marty Moore and Kieran Treadwell, who both travelled with knocks, sit this one out as does James Hume who has yet to play after undergoing surgery over the summer.

There is also no sign of new arrival Rory Sutherland who, if fit, will surely get a run out next week at the Sharks.

Ulster know they really need to arrive in Durban off the back of a win but will likely need all their significant components – John Cooney, Stuart McCloskey, Luke Marshall, Michael Lowry and Baloucoune – functioning at close to full capacity to make this outcome happen.

In addition, they must live with the Lions up front – keeping backrowers Venter and Francke Horn quiet – and deal with the conditions. Tick all these boxes and prevailing in Johannesburg is achievable.

EMIRATES LIONS: A Coetzee; E van der Merwe, H van Wyk, M Louw, Q Horn; G Lombard, S Nohamba; JP Smith, J Visagie, R Dreyer; W Alberts, R Nothnagel (capt); E Tshituka, R Venter, F Horn.

Replacements: PJ Botha, S Sithole, R Smith, P-J van Vuren, S Sangweni, M van den Berg, J Hendrikse, Z du Plessis.

ULSTER: M Lowry, R Baloucoune, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle, B Burns, J Cooney, E O’Sullivan, R Herring, G Milasinovich, A O’Connor (capt), S Carter, D McCann, Marcus Rea, D Vermeulen

Replacements: J Andrew, C Reid, T O’Toole, C Izuchukwu, N Timoney, N Doak, S Moore, E McIlroy.

Referee: S Grove-White (SRU).