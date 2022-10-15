Rugby World Cup: Scarratt leads England to hard-fought win over France

England's Emily Scarratt runs with the ball against France. Photograph: Dave Lintott/AFP via Getty

France 7-13 England

Centre Emily Scarratt scored all of England’s points as they claimed a tense 13-7 victory over France in their women’s Rugby World Cup Pool C clash at the Northland Events Centre in Whangarei on Saturday to record a 27th consecutive test win.

England dominated territory and possession, but France stayed in the contest to the end with superb defence as Scarratt managed a converted try and two penalties.

France's lone try came from flanker Gaelle Hermet as they spent the majority of the match on the back foot, but troubled England when they did get possession and took the ball through the phases.

England had smashed Fiji 84-19 in their tournament opener, but France provided a much sterner examination with their organised defence and bravery.

“There is not much between us and France, and the last few matches have come down to fine margins,” England captain Sarah Hunter said at the post-match presentation.

“This was no different, it was attritional out there, but also a great advert for women’s rugby.”

Scotland 12-14 Australia

Scotland lost their second World Cup game in New Zealand to Australia on Saturday, leaving the team with the lowest number of points in their pool and only one group stage game left to play.

The team had finished the first half on top with 12 points as seventh-ranked Australia struggled against a potent attack, failing to move the scoreboard.

Lana Skeldon had scored for the Scots but Helen Nelson failed the conversion, whilst the team were also awarded a penalty try in the first half.

But Australia bounced back in the second half, with tries from Bienne Terita and Ashley Marsters, both converted by Lori Cramer.

Scotland are left on only two points heading into their game against New Zealand on October 22.

The hosts are leading the group on five points following a 41-17 win over Australia.