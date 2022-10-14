Six changes to Munster line-up against Bulls as Emerging Ireland players return

Graham Rowntree has made six changes to the Munster starting line-up and pitched seven of the young players who recently toured South Africa with Emerging Ireland straight into their match-day 23 for Saturday night’s round 5 United Rugby Championship clash against Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park (7.35pm, TG4, Premier Sports & URC.tv).

As expected Shane Daly, a try scorer in last Sunday’s win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, and Calvin Nash come into the back three, where Patrick Campbell switches to fullback in one of three significant positional switches. It will be Daly’s 50th appearance for Munster.

Craig Casey is restored at scrumhalf, with Joey Carbery reverting to his more familiar position of outhalf after starting his first game for Munster at fullback in last weekend’s loss to Connacht. Jeremy Loughman and Stephen Archer are both promoted to the frontrow, and the other change in personnel sees the 19-year-old academy lock Edwin Edogbo named for his first start, with Tadhg Beirne shifting to the backrow, where Peter O’Mahony has been passed fit to lead the side for this crunch game.

Five more players who featured in last Sunday’s win over the Cheetahs Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa, Man of the Match Tom Ahern, John Hodnett and Jack Crowley are named among the replacements, which has a 6-2 split.

Jake White has made six changes to the Bulls side which suffered their first defeat of the season away to Glasgow last weekend. White has given Simphiwe Matanzima a start at loose head prop, with Johan Goosen (outhalf) and Harold Vorster (inside centre) returning to the match day squad. Last week, Goosen missed out as a precautionary measure to protect the player from 4G surface at Scotstoun.

Mornay Smith slots in at tight head prop, openside flanker WJ Steenkamp will get his first run of this season’s European tour and Embrose Papier (scrumhalf) swaps jersey’s with Zak Burger, who is on the bench.

The game is Munster’s first match at Thomond Park this season. A scheduled upgrade of the playing surface at Thomond Park was completed over the summer as a hybrid pitch with reinforced turf technology, similar to the Aviva Stadium, was installed.

Munster: Patrick Campbell; Calvin Nash, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Edwin Edogbo; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (C), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, John Hodnett.

Bulls: Kurt-lee Arendse, Cornel Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Wandisile Simelane, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Simphiwe Matanzima, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Mornay Smith, Walt Steenkamp, Run Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (CAPT), WJ Steenkamp, Elrigh Louw

Replacements: Bismarck Du Plessis, Dylan Smith, Jacques van Rooyen, Ruan Vermaak, Marco Van Staden, Zak Burger, Chris Smith, David Kriel.

Referee: Mike Adamson, (SRU)