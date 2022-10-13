Connacht vs Leinster: Tadhg Furlong returns as Ciarán Frawley makes the bench

Tadhg Furlong starts for Leinster for the first time this season. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

United Rugby Championship: Connacht vs Leinster, the Sportsground, Friday October 14th, kick-off 7.35pm, live on RTÉ.

The former Leinster trio of Peter Dooley, Josh Murphy and Paul Boyle are among the five changes Andy Friend has made form the Connacht side which beat Munster last weekend for tomorrow’s eagerly awaited BKT United Rugby Championship clash with Leinster at The Sportsground.

There is one further change up front, where Niall Murray comes into the secondrow, while there’s also a first start of the season for scrumhalf Colm Reilly. Shamus Hurley-Langton moves to openside flanker with Murphy at blindside and Paul Boyle at number 8.

The rest of the squad is unchanged meaning Jack Carty, David Hawkshaw and Conor Fitzgerald all start at outhalf, inside-centre and fullback respectively. Byron Ralston, Mack Hansen and John Porch complete the side.

Connacht have kept to a 6-2 split on the bench with the fit-again Caolin Blade and Academy graduate Ciaran Booth among the options.

Commenting on the team selection, Friend said: “Last Friday’s victory over Munster saw a much improved overall performance by us that is far more aligned to what we know we’re capable of as a team. We now have to use that as a springboard for the rest of the season, and tomorrow is another brilliant opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best in Europe.

“The atmosphere at The Sportsground last week was incredible and I know that our supporters will give us the same again and more tomorrow night.”

Leo Cullen has made ten changes to the starting Leinster XV from last week’s 54-34 win over the Sharks, with Tadhg Furlong named for his first appearance of the season.

Garry Ringrose, player of the match off the bench on the wing last week, Garry Ringrose, returns to start in his customary outside position and is captain.

Liam Turner makes his first appearance of the campaign on the right wing

Cormac Foley makes his first start of the season, with Ross Byrne returning at outhalf in place of Johnny Sexton.

Ed Byrne is recalled at loosehead and James Ryan will make his first start of the season, while the first-choice Irish backrow of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan all start as well.

After scoring his first try for Leinster Rugby last week, John McKee is once again in the matchday squad wearing number 16 with Andrew Porter and Michael Ala’alatoa completing the front row replacements.

Joe McCarthy and Ciarán Frawley are back in the squad after returning from the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa and a shoulder injury respectively, and are joined on the bench by Martin Moloney, Nick McCarthy and Robbie Henshaw.

Connacht: Conor Fitzgerald; John Porch, Byron Ralston, David Hawkshan, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (capt), Colm Reilly; Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Niall Murray, Gavin Thornbury; Josh Murphy, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Ciaran Booth.

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien; Liam Turner, Garry Ringrose, Charlie Ngatai, Rob Russell; Ross Byrne, Cormac Foley; Ed Byrne, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: John McKee, Andrew Porter, Michael Ala’alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Martin Moloney, Nick McCarthy, Ciarán Frawley, Robbie Henshaw.