Munster set to bring back Emerging Ireland players early due to injury issues

Although the nine Munster players who were in Bloemfontein with Emerging Ireland will not rejoin the squad at their HPC base until Thursday, defence coach Denis Leamy has indicated that they will come into consideration ahead of Saturday night’s crunch BKT URC clash against Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

Given Munster’s injury profile among their outside backs especially, it looks like a case of needs must. Mike Haley has again been sidelined this week with the groin injury which ruled him out of last Friday’s 20-11 defeat by Connacht in Galway, along with Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee) and Simon Zebo (calf).

These were the same set of circumstances which obliged Munster to field a makeshift back three of Joey Carbery, in his first game at fullback for Munster, and the academy pair of Conor Phillips and Patrick Campbell on the wings.

Hence, although Liam Coombes is back training this week, it seems likely that Shane Daly, whose superbly taken try was the highlight of his performance last Sunday against the Cheetahs, and/or Calvin Nash, who played on the wing, might come into consideration.

“My understanding is the boys are back in with us on Thursday, I think they’re back today and have tomorrow off. We expect to see them on Thursday and as far as I’m aware, everyone is available for selection. That’s my understanding,” said Leamy after the squad’s training session on Tuesday.

“Just looking at their displays individually, I thought to a man they all had big tours. That’s very exciting. There is a lot of experienced players in Munster, they’re still finding their feet and we’re coming together. There’s an awful lot of young talent. Roman Salanoa to name-check one, a guy we have huge hopes for.

“But to a man, the Emerging group coming back, there’s all quality there. We’re looking forward to getting those boys back in the building, looking forward to developing them. The experience they’ve gained down in South Africa will be something that’s interesting hearing about as well.”

Peter O’Mahony is being assessed for a neck injury and his availability will be determined later this week, and likewise Fineen Wycherley (shoulder). Academy backrow forward Daniel Okeke has undergone surgery on a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for the coming months, so joining a casualty list which also includes RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head) and Paddy Kelly (head).

Munster sit 12th in the table after losing three of their first four games and following the Bulls match, five of their ensuing URC games are derbies, beginning with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week, as well as games against South Africa and their opening European matches against Toulouse and Northampton.

“The games that are to come are obviously very, very difficult,” admitted Leamy. “The league is excellent quality now, there is no easy game. Obviously, the results haven’t been what we would like them to be. That’s a fact. But the spirit around the group is really good, the energy is really good.

“We had a very good reset on Monday, lots of good chats, discussions, building plans, learnings, all those things that go on. It was a really good day. We were on the pitch for a shorter session yesterday, that went well really. We had an excellent session there roughly about half an hour ago. We had a really good tempo to the session, lots of good quality, and we’re really excited about playing what is an unbelievable side coming to Thomond Park in the Bulls.

“So there’s loads to be excited about. It hasn’t been what we wanted it to be to date, but we believe in it and we believe we’re getting better and better.”

Accordingly, Leamy believes results will take an upturn.

“We’re seeing stuff in training, we’re implementing new game plans. It’s obviously a very new coaching group, so when I say improvements in games, we’re probably not quite seeing that yet. That’s a fair point.

“We’re training at a very good tempo, I believe our players are fitter, they’re developing skills under pressure. We’re asking them to play a game that hasn’t been asked of them before. Everyone has their own philosophies on the game but we’re trying to develop those skill sets to allow us to execute on the pitch.

“We are seeing evidence of that in training. Yes, we haven’t quite clicked to date on the pitch, but we believe that on the evidence we’ve seen through getting fitter, playing under pressure, developing different aspects of the game, that there are big performances to come.”