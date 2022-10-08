Max Deegan to lead Emerging Ireland in tour finale against the Cheetahs

Max Deegan will captain Emerging Ireland against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein. Photograph: Steve Haag/Inpho

Emerging Ireland head coach Simon Easterby has named his side for the final match of the tour to take on the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Sunday (2pm Irish time).

Easterby’s side have recorded two victories over the Griquas (54-7) and the Pumas (28-24) but face the tournament hosts in their own backyard in their final game.

Max Deegan resumes the captain’s role and is joined in the backrow by John Hodnett and Cian Prendergast.

Tom Ahern and Joe McCarthy are named at lock with Michael Milne, Tom Stewart and Thomas Clarkson in the frontrow.

In the backs, Nathan Doak and Jack Crowley get another start as the halfback pairing with Stewart Moore and Jamie Osborne getting a second outing in midfield. The back three sees the return of Robert Baloucoune and Calvin Nash on the wings and Shane Daly at fullback.

EMERGING IRELAND (v Toyota Cheetahs, Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, Sunday, 2.0 Irish time): Shane Daly (Munster); Calvin Nash (Munster), Jamie Osbourne (Leinster), Stewart Moore (Ulster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Nathan Doak (Ulster); Michael Milne (Leinster), Tom Stewart (Ulster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tom Ahern (Munster); Cian Prendergast (Connacht), John Hodnett (Munster), Max Deegan (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron (Munster), Josh Wycherley (Munster), Roman Salanoa (Munster), Brian Deeny (Leinster), James Culhane (Leinster), Ben Murphy (Leinster), Jake Flannery (Ulster), Chay Mullins (Connacht).