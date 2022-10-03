Hamstring injury rules Jamison Gibson-Park out of Leinster’s clash with the Sharks

Jamison Gibson-Park will have to wait to make his season bow for Leinster after picking up a hamstring injury in training in the build-up to Friday night’s win over Ulster. He will not be fit in time for Saturday’s visit of the Sharks in the URC.

Rónan Kelleher was initially picked for the bench up in Belfast but was a late withdrawal - also with a hamstring injury - and Leo Cullen faces a wait on news of his fitness ahead of Saturday’s clash with the South African side. Caelan Doris is still undergoing the graduated return to play protocols after picking up a concussion in round two against Benetton, while Dave Kearney, who left the Ulster win at half-time with an adductor injury - also requires further assessment ahead of the Sharks game.

Charlie Ngatai replaced the experienced wing at the break on Friday, making a vital intervention late in the piece to deny Aaron Sexton a try in the corner that would have levelled the match with a successful conversion.

Elsewhere, James Ryan (calf) and Will Connors (back) both came through the Ulster game unscathed after reovering from previous issues, while young outside back Liam Turner has recovered from a toe injury.

Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Hugo Keenan (abdominal & knee injury), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) all remain sidelined indefinitely.