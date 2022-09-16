Young Leinster backs can earn their stripes against Zebre in opening URC match

Jason Jenkins will start alongside Ross Moloney in the Leinster secondrow away to Zebre Parma. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Zebre Parma v Leinster, Stadio Lanfranchi, Saturday, 1.0 Irish time, Live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports

The news lines in Leo Cullen’s team selection for the opening fixture of the new URC season is that Charlie Ngatai and Jason Jenkins will make their respective debuts, while Dave Kearney, Rónan Kelleher and Will Connors are back following injury, the latter included in a six-two split on the bench.

Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne will provide experience and direction at halfback, while elsewhere in the backline fullback Max O’Reilly, wing Rob Russell and centre Jamie Osborne get an opportunity to deliver on youthful promise.

Ross Molony will want to build upon last season’s excellence, while in captain Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan Leinster possess a backrow that is long on athleticism, pace, and power.

Michael Milne has all the qualities required to be a top-class loosehead prop, while the Clontarf triumvirate of Vakhtang Abdaladze, Wexford born Brian Deeny and Alex Soroka won’t be fazed when called upon.

Former Methody prop John McKee is set to make just his fourth appearance for Leinster in covering hooker. Ciarán Frawley’s versatility means that he can cover, outhalf centre and fullback should the need arise.

There has been a huge turnover in personnel at Zebre – Richard Kriel, Tiff Eden, MJ Pelser and Jacques Du Toit make their respective debuts for the Parma club – including the appointment of a new coach Fabio Roselli last April.

He said: “We know that Leinster is one of the strongest teams in rugby in terms of culture and ability. Having them at the start of the season is all the more reason to do well.”

Leinster are 30-point favourites and while that seems a little generous, anything other that a bonus-point victory would be a major surprise.

ZEBRE PARMA: R Kriel; P Bruno, E Cronjé, E Lucchin, S Gesi; T Eden, C Cook; P Buonfiglio, J Du Toit, M Nocera; David Sisi (capt), L Krumov; L Andreani, MJ Pelser, T Fox-Matamua.

Replacements: L Bigi, J Pitinari, M Hasa, J Furno, G Volpi, A Fusco, F Smith Jr, J Trulla.

LEINSTER: M O’Reilly; R Russell, J Osborne, C Ngatai, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Jenkins; R Ruddock (capt), S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: J McKee, M Milne, V Abdaladze, B Deeny, A Soroka, N McCarthy, C Frawley, W Connors.

Referee: B Blain (Scotland).