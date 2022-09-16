Jacob Stockdale’s return should further sharpen Ulster’s cutting edge for Connacht derby

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale runs in to score a late try during the pre-season game against Exeter Chiefs at the Kingspan Stadium. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, Saturday, 7.35 – Live on TG4, BBC NI and Premier Sports

Straight into it for these two then, as Ulster and Connacht start their season with the first of the URC’s dozen interprovincial derbies of the 2022-23 campaign.

These derbies always have an edge and they assume additional significance given the URC’s questionable format, which ensures qualification for the playoffs and the Champions Cup is partially geographical, rather than merit based.

“It’s interesting to have an interpro up first in the new season,” admitted Ulster head coach Dan McFarland of this meeting with his former province. “The players are looking forward to playing, full stop, but the interpro element adds something a little bit extra.

“From my point of view, it’s always a big one against Connacht. We have the attitude that it’s a great opportunity for us to test what we’ve been doing in pre-season, given what they offer around their line speed, relentless defence, and endless attack. Those are areas that are going to test us.”

One of Ulster’s three interpro defeats last season was away to Connacht, although their three wins included a double over Leinster before they routed Munster in the quarter-finals.

Despite missing the bulk of their Irish summer tourists to New Zealand, Ulster still field a fairly strong looking outfit featuring eight internationals in their starting XV. There are nine players who were involved in their last URC outing in that semi-final loss away to the Stormers, all of 14 weeks ago.

Ulster will be targeting a strong start given three of their first four games are at home (where they lost only once in this competition last season), with Leinster due in a fortnight, before away games in South Africa against the Lions and Sharks, and then a trip to Limerick.

Admittedly, Ulster’s preparations won’t have been helped by the cancellation of their pre-season friendly away to Glasgow after the passing of Queen Elizabeth. Even so, 19 of their matchday squad featured in their pre-season win at home to Exeter, including Jacob Stockdale.

He makes his first competitive appearance in almost exactly a year after his try-scoring return in the latter game, and with Rob Baloucoune on the other wing, Ulster look to have a particularly potent backline. New signing Jeff Toomaga-Allen is in line for his competitive debut off the bench.

Connacht are missing all bar the returning Dave Heffernan of their summer tourists as well as captain Jack Carty. Gavin Thornbury captains a side featuring three starting debutants in Peter Dooley, Josh Murphy and Byron Ralston, and potentially two more off the bench in Shamus Hurley-Langton and David Hawkshaw.

For decades, Connacht couldn’t buy a win in Belfast, although their two victories since 1960 have been in the last four years, 22-15 in October 2018 and 26-24 in the Rainbow Cup in April 2021.

After leaking nine tries in a 57-19 loss in their opening pre-season game away to Top 14 finalists Castres, Connacht did respond with a battling 15-5 win over Sale in Dubarry Park three weeks ago. In his new role as director of rugby as part of their restructured coaching ticket, Andy Friend retains 11 of that starting line-up.

Yet, unsurprisingly, the bookmakers make Ulster 1-7 in the match betting and 11-point favourites on the handicap.

In commemorating the memory of former player Nevin Spence, who tragically passed away in an accident together with his father, Noel, and brother, Graham, on September 15th, 2012, a group of children from his former club Ballynahinch will form a guard of honour before kick-off. The Ulster team will also wear black armbands embroidered with ‘Nevin, Graham and Noel’ and the front cover of the programme also features a painting of Spence by his sister Emma.

ULSTER: Stewart Moore; Rob Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor (capt), Sam Carter; Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, David McCann.

Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Cormac Izuchukwu, Jordi Murphy, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, Aaron Sexton.

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, John Porch; Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion; Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier; Gavin Thornbury (capt), Leva Fifita; Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Denis Buckley, Sam Illo, Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Caolin Blade, David Hawkshaw, Oran McNulty.

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU).

Forecast: Ulster to win.