Ireland men beat Australia to finish third at Sevens World Cup

Ireland 19 Australia 14

Third in the world.

Terry Kennedy scored one and set up another to set up a five-point win over Australia that secured a historic bronze medal at the World Cup just seven years after the country’s sevens programme came into existence.

Kennedy was the top try-scorer on this year’s World Series and was ultimately the difference between the two sides in the bronze medal match in Cape Town.

With his side trailing by seven in the second half, Kennedy, who normally occupies a slot on the wing, came into the middle of the park on a set-play behind a scrum. He spotted space in behind the Australian line, kicking in behind over the goal-line before speeding past the retreating cover to dot down.

Minutes later, his boot once again proved vital. A quick pass came his way via the deck - Australia’s fast line speed tested Ireland’s skills in contact all evening - and instead of scooping low to gather, he deftly kicked it the way of Mark Roche in the wide channel. He stopped, waited for the defender to make his move before stepping his way past, drawing the last man before feeding Harry McNulty for the winning score in the corner.

“It’s incredible,” said Kennedy after his heroics secured a medal. “This group of ours, we never fail to surprise. Every time our backs are against the wall we stand up. To lose that semi-final against New Zealand and do that, it’s incredible.”

Earlier in the first half, errors and penalties were the initial order of the day. Uncharacteristically, Ireland lost two attacking lineouts in the opposition half while Australia were guilty of their own errors, notably when Matthew Gonzalez spilled under pressure at the back of the scrum.

With the last play of the half, Australia opened the scoring. Corey Toole finished a patient set of possession by running a switch with Nathan Lawson, the latter speeding off under the sticks to give Australia a seven-point lead at the break.

Sean Cribbin levelled just seconds into the second half, his footwork to get past Lawson sublime before a strong fend allowed him to beat Stu Dunbar to the line.

Toole went from provider to scorer to retake the lead for Australia, his stop and step on the ball turning Jordan Conroy inside out before finding a gap to burst through.

Cue Kennedy’s heroics, his double use of the boot that decided the contest. Australia did have time to respond, but Jimmy Turner knocking on innocuously off a quick-tap penalty handed Ireland a scrum with just seconds left.

Once the ball was secured, Kennedy’s third kick of the evening launched the ball into the stands with the clock in the red.