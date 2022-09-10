Sevens World Cup: Wait for quarter-final win goes on for Ireland women after New Zealand masterclass

New Zeland 28 Ireland 0

The last time these two sides met in a Sevens World Cup quarter-final, New Zealand thumped Ireland 45-0 in San Francisco in 2018. This time out in Cape Town on Saturday evening, Ireland showed glimpses of defensive prowess to limit the damage but were still outclassed as their wait for a maiden quarter-final win at this tournament goes on.

The wet conditions played their part to no end, Ireland dropping the opening kick-off albeit with no punishment as Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe showed off her pace to pull off a brilliant try-saving tackle on Michaele Blyde - who has a remarkable record of 23 tries in just 10 games against Ireland.

New Zealand did open the scoring moments later. Given the wet surface underfoot, they had plenty of joy cutting back inside on hard switch lines, sprawling Irish defenders unable to get sufficient stable footing to react to the change of direction quickly enough. So it proved for Niall Williams’ opener as she scooped up a loose pass off the deck before cutting back inside through two would-be tacklers.

The Black Ferns’ defence came into this game with four breakdown turnovers and their proficiency on the floor didn’t let up as Beibhinn Parsons was denied a trademark break from deep by a scrambling tackle before the jackal swooped before the support could arrive. That plus a Brittany Hogan spill prevented any real attacking opportunities in the first half, albeit Murphy Crowe once again hauled down Blyde with the line in her sights before Lucy Mulhall forced a spill with a crunching tackle to show some defensive grit.

The second half started well for Ireland as loose New Zealand handling saw them under pressure inside their own 22. Ireland forced a three vs two mismatch in their favour as they swarmed around the wide carrier only for the switch once again to prove their undoing, Portia Woodman the beneficiary of a perfectly-timed pass to speed off through the gap and score from distance.

That’s one way to bring up your 20th #RWC7s try 🙌@PortiaWoodman skips past the Irish defence and cruises to the try line #RWC7s | #HereToSevens | @nz_sevens pic.twitter.com/F6L5CwIwtz — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 10, 2022

14-0 turned 21-0 when, off a scrum, Shiray Kaka cut back inside yet again to make ground, staying off the floor long enough to send Alena Saili free with the offload.

If the previous three scores came from New Zealand exploiting the wet conditions, the final one after the hooter stemmed from pure defensive power. Ireland had worked their way into the 22 only for a strong counter-ruck to force the turnover. Kelly Brazier immediately sent the ball wide to space where Kaka had too much room as she raced past a disorganised line.

New Zealand progress to Sunday morning’s semi-final where they will meet the winner of France vs Fiji. Ireland will take on the loser at 9.40am to determine final tournament standing from fifth to eighth place.