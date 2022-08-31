Emerging Ireland to take on three South African Currie Cup teams in Bloemfontein

Simon Easterby will lead an Emerging Ireland squad that will play three fixtures in a Toyota Challenge series against the Griquas, Cheetahs and Pumas in Bloemfontein. He will deputise for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and will be assisted by the other national team coaches Mike Catt, Paul O’Connell, and John Fogarty.

The 35-strong squad will play three games in nine days against the South African Currie Cup sides at the Toyota stadium, home of the Cheetahs.

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora explained: “This opportunity presented itself quite late but the drawn series against the Māori All Blacks in July highlighted the value of exposing less experienced players to the rigours of an international set-up and the benefit that can be garnered from a challenging touring environment and exposure to the national coaching group.

“This tournament will provide a significant development opportunity for a group of talented young players.”

The squad will rely heavily on former Ireland Under-20 players over the past few seasons, during which time that age-grade side won Grand Slams in 2019 and 2022, while the 2020 squad were unbeaten in three matches before Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the tournament.

Easterby admitted: “The growth we witnessed in the less experienced players in New Zealand over the four weeks was incredible to see. The two Māori fixtures were invaluable in broadening our talent pool ahead of RWC23 and the coaching group see this as another opportunity to increase the depth of talent available to the national squad ahead of the World Cup in France and beyond.”

Toyota Challenge 2022 (all times, Irish)

Friday, September 30th: Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland (12.45pm).

Wednesday, October 5th: Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland (4pm)

Sunday October 9th: Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland (12pm).