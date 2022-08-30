Gavin Coombes to miss start of Munster’s URC campaign

Munster received an injury blow with confirmation that number eight Gavin Coombes “is being managed for a groin injury and will be unavailable for the opening rounds of the URC (United Rugby Championship),” the province confirmed.

Coombes made a fine impression on Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand and it’s a real pity that his start to the season will be delayed. Another number eight Jack O’Sullivan, who was removed with a head injury during last weekend’s defeat to Gloucester, is following the return to play protocols.

Teenage try scorer against Gloucester Ruadhan Quinn, presented with symptoms of a possible head injury over the weekend and he too is following protocols. Andrew Conway (knee), RG Snyman (knee) and Jack Daly (knee) are unavailable.