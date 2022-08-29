Former Leinster centre Conor O’Brien announces retirement at 26 due to injury issues

Former Leinster Rugby centre Conor O’Brien has announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect due to injury.

The 26-year-old Mullingar centre played 24 times since his debut away to Glasgow Warriors in the 2017/18 season.

He made 14 appearances the following season, including a Champions Cup debut, scoring six tries in the process, but since then a consistent hamstring injury has hampered his progress.

O’Brien last played for Leinster in October of last year against Dragons in the United Rugby Championship, his only appearance of the campaign. He left the province at the end of last season.

Speaking to the Leinster Rugby website, O’Brien said: “It’s a very difficult decision to make or more to the point, a very difficult conversation to have with the medics, but over the last few years we left no stone unturned in Leinster Rugby to try to get myself back to where I felt I should be.

“I’d like to wholeheartedly thank my physiotherapist Karl Denvir and the team doctor, Prof John Ryan, for all their help.

“There are so many highs as an athlete but definitely there are lows as well and the team off the pitch of doctors and physios are brilliant because they pick us up from our lowest, time and time again. I can’t thank them enough.”

Reacting to the news, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said, “The last few years have been hugely frustrating for Conor and it’s very disappointing the way that it has ended for him. I know Conor and our medical team worked incredibly hard and no stone was left unturned but sometimes despite everyone’s best efforts, it doesn’t work out the way we’d all like.”