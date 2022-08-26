Ireland seeking to deliver another performance of note in beating Japan in Tokyo

Japan v Ireland, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo, Saturday, 11am Irish time − live on TG4

The result is likely to be a peripheral consideration if Ireland’s dominance from the first Test is once again replicated on the scoreboard in Tokyo. Performance virtues and values, collective and individual, will instead provide a more relevant measurement metric when it comes to appraising the success of the tour.

Injuries and unavailability dictated the composition of the touring party to some extent but what will have pleased head coach Greg McWilliams is the way the players have come together from the six debutants in last week’s victory to three, Jo Brown, Jess Keating and Emma Tilly who can achieve that milestone on Saturday. That progression extends beyond personnel to the playing style.

Last week’s 57-22 victory was achieved on foot of a disjointed opening which saw Ireland trail 15-0, but they rallied impressively to lead at half-time (19-15) and then romp away in the second half. There are several indicators that suggest a closer tussle this week.

Japan cannot be as naive and poorly organised in defending the lineout maul, nor as brittle in the tackle. They stressed Ireland initially in playing the game at a high tempo and getting to the edges in attack and should better understand the importance of being competitive at the breakdown to try to poach possession and/or realign defensively.

[ Injuries inform selection for Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams ahead of second Test against Japan ]

The home side shows six changes to the starting line-up and one positional tweak from last week, including three in the back five in the pack. Rinka Matsuda switches from centre to fullback while there are new faces at right wing, centre, and scrumhalf. The alterations directly reflect areas in which Japan will need to be much improved.

Injury has deprived Ireland of the excellent Sam Monaghan and Dorothy Wall, two players with significant presence, both in terms of the basics and in general play. Hannah O’Connor moves from number eight to secondrow while Grace Moore starts in the eight jersey for the first time. Jo Brown will add some steel and quality to the Irish backrow.

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday spoke about the need to rectify a couple of performance glitches from last week in Shizuoka. “In terms of our defence, we didn’t really have many chances to work on our defence last week, but the first 15 minutes was definitely something we weren’t really pleased with.

Grace Moore starts in the eight jersey for the first time for Ireland on Saturday. Photograph: Akito Iwamoto/Inpho

“We had the majority of the possession, but we know Japan will come back at us, and we’re not underestimating them in any way. They like to move the ball to the edge as quick as possible, so we’ve had to work on our defence shape, and how we can counteract their style of play.”

In terms of the attack, she admitted that there were aspects that required polish. “There were some great starter plays we scored tries off, but you must be able to react to the different pictures to make sure we’re making the right choices on the pitch.

“It has been about the finer details and focusing on what Japan will bring. We know they will step it up; it is not going to be the same match it was last week. That is not the way they would have wanted this Test series to go, so we’re not underestimating them in any way.

[ Ireland make three changes for second Test against Japan ]

“We know there were weaknesses in our performance that they will look to target, and I think they will have a big (reaction) to that match. It’ll be a proper Test.”

The Irish players received an insight into both touring but also what it is like to train and play as professionals. Fryday said: “We’ve been fully immersed in a professional set-up for these three weeks. Some of the girls have done a little bit of work, but the majority of us have been able to fully switch to being a full-time athlete for the three weeks we’ve been on tour.

“It has been amazing, these are the opportunities we’ve always wanted, we’re getting them now, and it’s been a great three weeks of learning as well as getting to play some really enjoyable rugby. We are all absolutely buzzing.

“We are all waiting to finish on a high, but it will take a lot of hard work to get that finish we all so desperately want. We are looking forward to the challenge; it’s going to be a good day I think.”

JAPAN: Rinka Matsuda; Hinano Nagura, Mana Furuta, Shione Nakayama, Komachi Imakugi; Ayasa Otsuka, Megumi Abe; Saki Minami (capt), Nijiho Nagata, Yuka Sadaka; Yuna Sato, Maki Takano; Seina Saito, Iroha Nagata, Ayano Nagai.

Replacements: Makoto Lavemai, Kotomi Taniguchi, Schiko Kato, Kie Tami, Otoka Yoshimura, Moe Tsukui, Minori Yamamoto, Kyoko Hosokawa.

IRELAND: Méabh Deely (Connacht); Natasja Behan (Leinster), Aoife Dalton (Leinster), Enya Breen (Munster), Aoife Doyle (Munster); Dannah O’Brien (Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Leinster); Laura Feely (Connacht), Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Linda Djougang (Leinster); Hannah O’Connor (Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs, capt); Jo Brown (Worcester Warriors), Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs), Grace Moore (Saracens).

Replacements: Emma Hooban (Leinster), Chloe Pearse (Munster), Katie O’Dwyer (Leinster), Taryn Schutzler (Saracens), Jess Keating (Life University), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster), Leah Tarpey (Leinster), Emma Tilly (Leinster).

Referee: Lauren Jenner (New Zealand).