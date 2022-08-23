McKee relishing testing times with Ireland in Japan

John McKee with the Ireland women's squad at Abbotstown: `I’m really enjoying being with the group. The whole backroom staff are really good, they’re a very close group. 'Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

His current involvement with the squad is a temporary measure for the time being, but John McKee hasn’t ruled out returning to the role of Ireland women’s rugby assistant coach in the future.

Having most recently worked with Western Force in Australia and the Tongan men’s national side, McKee was drafted into the Irish set-up for their historic summer tour of Japan.

He has been working predominantly on the lineout and with Neve Jones grabbing a set-piece hat-trick in last Saturday’s 57-22 triumph over the Japanese, it is clear the New Zealander has made a considerable impact since joining the backroom staff.

Although there isn’t any arrangement in place for McKee to be involved beyond Ireland’s second and final Test against the Sakura Fifteen in Tokyo on Saturday, he seems open to the possibility of linking up with head coach Greg McWilliams again in 2023.

“The initial approach was to be involved through this campaign, both in the preparation in Ireland and during the tour. Sort of at two levels really. At one level, assisting and using my experience with the coaching group and with Greg, and the overall programme planning. How they go about their training and reviews, and so forth,” McKee explained.

“Also filling in some of the technical gaps. As it has turned out, I’ve been working around the lineout area and the breakdown. I’m really enjoying being with the group. The whole backroom staff are really good, they’re a very close group.

“Who knows what could happen in the future. I could possibly come back later for the Six Nations, who knows. At the moment we’re just focusing on these games here and helping the team be the best they can be.”

While McKee is working with a group of forwards who have built up a considerable amount of Test level experience, there were a number of newcomers to the international grade among the Irish backs in Fukuroi last Saturday.

Outhalf Dannah O’Brien was one of six players in the wider selection to make their debut and she responded with 12 points from the boot in an accomplished display.

Whilst joining the chorus of people who have hailed the 18-year-old Carlow native as a star for the future, McKee also urged patience as O’Brien comes to grips with the elite form of women’s rugby.

“She looks as though she could have a fine future ahead of her. She was quite calm and collected under pressure in that game on the weekend. A great introduction for her at Test match level. I’m sure she’ll admit herself that she’s still got things to learn.

“She’s gotten off to a good start, but she’s certainly a girl that keeps her feet on the ground and doesn’t get too carried away about things. She’ll be focusing on the basics of her performance this week to make sure that she can back it up.”

While the majority of Ireland’s match-day 23 came through the first Test unscathed, McKee revealed that Limerick’s Nicole Cronin will miss out on Saturday’s game.

She was removed for a Head Injury Assessment moments after replacing Ailsa Hughes at scrumhalf last weekend and will now have to go through a minimum 12-day recovery period.

“Unfortunately with that knock she sustained she will be out of selection contention this week due to HIA. She’s had some mild symptoms so she’s going through the return-to-play protocols with the medical staff, which will preclude her from selection this week,” the former Connacht assistant coach added.

“That was pretty unfortunate for her given that she’d come back from injury to join this tour, then the bad luck of joining the game and getting injured.”