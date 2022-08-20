Live rugby - Japan vs Ireland

Hello all and welcome to Saturday morning rugby! Nathan Johns here to take you through all the action as Ireland take on Japan in Shizuoka.

Feel free to get in touch on Twitter (@nathanrjohns) but for now, let’s get started with some build-up.

1 mins: They are underway in Shizuoka! Japan launch it long as Ireland gather.

Japan 0 Ireland 0

Remember of course that these two sides met in November, Ireland running out 15-12 winners at the RDS. A lot has changed, though, for this Irish side since then. Greg McWilliams has since taken over as head coach while Ciara Griffin has since retired, Nichola Fryday taking up the mantle as captain amongst countless other changes.

It’s a brand new halfback pairing with Dannah O’Brien linking up with Ailsa Hughes. Among the other new caps is Natasja Behan, the Blackrock wing with a strong GAA background who lines up in the back three alongside Aoife Doyle and Méabh Deely, another debutant in an inexperienced backfield.

Captain Nichola Fryday was speaking to the media in the build-up to today. She says that Ireland will not be underestimating their opponent despite an Ireland victory over them in the RDS last November. Japan are also ranked six places below Ireland in the world rankings though if there is one thing we’ve learned about those in recent years it is to take them with a pinch of salt.

Here is a full match preview.

[ Japan v Ireland preview: Captain Nichola Fryday not underestimating challenge ]

Japan v Ireland preview: Captain Nichola Fryday not underestimating challenge https://t.co/Mo9lmRGuab pic.twitter.com/eLDZOqztTB — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) August 20, 2022

Right then, back onto the action today. There are six new caps in today’s 23 for Ireland. Méabh Deely, Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton and Dannah O’Brien will be making their debuts from the word go today, with Taryn Schultzer and Leah Tarpey looking to pick up their first caps off the bench. Probably most importantly of all, 18-year-old Dannah O’Brien is picked to start at 10 in a bid to finally find a long-term solution at the position.

IRELAND: M Deely; N Behan, A Dalton, E Breen, A Doyle; D O’Brien, A Hughes; L Djougang, N Jones, K O’Dwyer; N Fryday, S Monaghan; D Wall, E McMahon, H O’Connor.

Replacements: E Hooban, C Pearse, C Haney, T Schultzer, G Moore, N Cronin, L Tarpey, M Scuffil-McCabe.

JAPAN: R Anoku; R Kurogi, R Matsuda, S Nakayama, K Imakugi; A Otsuka, M Tsukui; S Minami, N Nagata, Y Sadaka; K Tamai, M Takano; M Suzuki, K Hosokawa, A Nagai.

Replacements: H Komaki, K Taniguchi, M Lavemai, M Kawamura, S Saito, M Abe, M Yamamoto, S Korai.

This is a historic first for Ireland, playing away to Japan. It’s also the next step in this team’s development as Greg McWilliams continues to blood plenty of new talent. But before we get onto that, let’s look back at some of the old guard. Sene Naoupu announced her retirement from international rugby during the week, here’s an interview she did looking back on her career.

[ Sene Naoupu on her retirement from rugby: ‘The benefit of rugby is the connections you make’ ]