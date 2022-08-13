Siya Kolisi relishes reunion with World Cup-winning loose trio partners for New Zealand Test

South Africa's Siya Kolisi in action during the Rugby Championships match between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Mbombela last weekend. Photograph: Kim Ludbrook/EPA

South Africa v New Zealand, Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg, Saturday, 4.05pm – Live Sky Sports Action

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi can’t wait to be reunited with his Rugby World Cup-winning loose trio partners against New Zealand on Saturday, the first time they have played together since lifting the William Webb Ellis trophy three years ago.

The Boks host the All Blacks in a second Rugby Championship Test at their fortress Ellis Park, looking to build on their 26-10 victory in Nelspruit last weekend that was their biggest victory over New Zealand in 94 years.

Kolisi will scrum with fellow flank Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen for the first time since the 2019 World Cup final, where they were instrumental in the Boks beating England 32-12 in Yokohama.

Injury has largely kept them apart up to now, but they will be a handful on attack and defence for the All Blacks, and potent at the breakdown.

“It is the same game-plan as we had during the World Cup and we expect the same from each other,” Kolisi told reporters on Saturday. “It doesn’t matter who I’m playing with, I have to deliver the same level.

“My job doesn’t change but having someone like Duane back in the team with that level of experience... I need as much experience around me on the field as I can get.”

Kolisi says the Boks want to keep building momentum a little over a year out from the start of their World Cup defence in France and beating the All Blacks two weeks in a row would lay down a major marker, even if the latter are battling for form.

“We take it game by game; we don’t want to be thinking too far ahead. All we can control is how hard we work and how hard we play on Saturday. It’s important for us to play well and win. We want to make sure we give it everything we can.

“We want to make sure we are building momentum going forward, not just for now, but next year as well.”

The Boks have won nine of their previous 14 Tests against the All Blacks at Ellis Park and are seeking a third straight victory in matches played at any venue.

SOUTH AFRICA: Damian Willemse; Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse; Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Hershel Jantjies, Willie le Roux.

NEW ZEALAND: Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tyrel Lomax; Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (capt), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.