Live All Blacks vs Ireland third Test

Good morning and welcome to coverage of Ireland’s third and decisive Test against New Zealand! Nathan Johns here to tell you what’s what as all the events unfold in Wellington.

Can Ireland secure a historic series win in New Zealand and join a select list of teams to take such scalps on Kiwi soil? We’re about to find out. Kick-off is at 8.05am Irish time.

6 mins: Sexton has pulled his conversion out to the left.

All Blacks 0 Ireland 5

4 mins: Less than four minutes on the board and Ireland have opened the scoring! Ryan takes the lineout and the catch and drive ends with van der Flier diving over the line. Once again Ireland start very well!

All Blacks 0 Ireland 5

TRY JOSH VAN DER FLIER

3 mins: Laulala comes up with the ball at the breakdown but van der Flier was tackled off the ball after running a good decoy line. Sam Cane is the guilty party. Decision time for Ireland with the penalty inside the 22, Sexton takes the aggressive option and goes to the corner.

All Blacks 0 Ireland 0

2 mins: Just as in the other Tests, Ireland have started well. Doris makes an initial bust before quick hands from Henshaw and Porter send O’Mahony away down the flank. One more pass is needed to put Lowe over in the corner but Beauden Barrett is there to make a vital interception.

All Blacks 0 Ireland 0

1 min: Here we go! Johnny Sexton launches the kick-off long into the 22 and we are off! James Lowe makes the opening tackle, looked a bit high but play goes on. Aaron Smith immediately boxes clear. Keenan runs it back into the Kiwi half.

All Blacks 0 Ireland 0

Wayne Barnes is today’s referee and he is just seconds away from getting the action underway.

The Haka is done. Challenge well and truly set, gauntlet thrown. You can guess how Peter O’Mahony looked while watching on...

Just under five minutes until kick-off then. How are our predictions looking? New Zealand are favourites, are they right to be? Get in touch on twitter @nathanrjohns to let me know.

As for Ireland, they make just one change to the starting line-up that won last week, two to the 23 overall. As expected, Garry Ringrose failed his HIA following the high shot that earned Angus Tava’ao a red card, so he misses out. Bundee Aki is promoted from the bench after impressing in his stead while Keith Earls beats out Jordan Larmour to the 23 shirt.

Peter O’Mahony is fit after passing his after-the-fact HIAs while Johnny Sexton’s knee injury was not significant enough to rule him out.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.

What about the teams then? Let’s start with the All Blacks.

Ian Foster has been forced into a number of late changes to the side he originally named earlier this week. Scott Barrett has failed his race against time to be fit, meaning Akira Ioane is promoted to the backrow from the bench and Tupou Vaa’i comes onto the bench. Also among the replacements, loosehead Aidan Ross drops out in favour of Karl Tui’inukuafe.

Prior to those late changes, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, David Havili and Will Jordan had all been restored to the starting line-up.

NEW ZEALAND: Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Reiko Ioane, David Havili, Sevu Reece; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; George Bower, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala; Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock; Akira Ioane, Sam Cane (capt), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Karl Tui’inukuafe, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papalii, Folau Fakatava, Richie Mo’unga, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

In winning a Test and then defeating the New Zealand Maori this has become Ireland’s most successful tour of all time. Ireland now hope to emulate England (2003), South Africa (2019) and Australia (1991 and 1999,) who all defeated New Zealand in Aotearoa in the years immediately prior to their World Cup successes.

Matt Williams goes one step further in equating Ireland to all the sides that beat New Zealand on Kiwi soil one year before going on to World Cup success. Clearly, there are plenty of people on this island hoping that Ireland too can join that club.

Beginning with their pivotal 24-21 defeat by the British & Irish Lions in the second Test, the All Blacks have won just one of their last five Tests in Sky Stadium, against France in June 2017.

Wellington is not the same fortress for the All Blacks that Eden Park is. Gerry Thornley looks at their recent record there as he previews this morning’s clash.

It’s difficult to remember an occasion as big as this for Irish rugby. Andy Farrell’s side has gone from the doldrums of an error-strewn first Test shellacking to a stellar performance to level the series all in the space of just a week.

Was that second Test victory simply down to the All Blacks’ ill-discipline and the multiple cards they were shown? Can Ireland string two back-to-back winning performances together? The All Blacks have their backs to the wall and their coach Ian Foster is likely fighting for his job, will that bring out the best in them?