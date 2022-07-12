LIVE: Maori All Blacks v Ireland

34 mins: TRY FOR IRELAND! Ireland push forward with relentless drive, Nick Timoney finds a gap in the the defend and puts it over. Frawley scores the conversion from an a difficult angle. Ireland in fine fettle and a 12 point lead

Ireland 17 Maori All Blacks 5

33 mins: Yellow card for Ollie Norris for Maori All Blacks. Strong push from Ireland from the line-out but judged to be just short of the line as Ireland come back and win another penalty for a collapsing maul. They kick again to touch, driving through and Norris is penalised with a yellow.

Ireland 10 Maori All Blacks 5

28 mins: Yellow card for Ireland’s Cian Prendergast but Ireland steal the line-out and then a Frawley steal puts Ireland with a lineout deep inside Maori All Blacks’ half.

Ireland 10 Maori All Blacks 5

25 mins: IRELAND SCORE PENALTY. Solid scrum by Ireland and Frawley shimmy makes a bit of room as Ireland’s backs get a go at running at the opposition. Ireland win a penalty, conceded by Ollie Norris. Ireland elect to take the penalty and Frawley scores straight between the posts.

Ireland 10 Maori All Blacks 5

22 mins: Penalty for Maori All Blacks for Joe McCarthy’s hands in the ruck. They play for the corner and move quickly. But more strong defence by Ireland wins a penalty and relieves the pressure.

Ireland 7 Maori All Blacks 5

18 mins: Stevenson causing constant trouble to Ireland so far with another flashy layoff but a knock on by Sullivan. Maori with more than 40 carries so far, with windy conditions a factor. Ireland staying strong though after a slow start.

Ireland 7 Maori All Blacks 5

14 mins: Ball fumbles around midfield and Maori All Blacks collect. Ireland win the penalty but Frawley fails to make touch. Stevenson shows brilliant power and speed to break through thrillingly, but a knock-on by Lomax and Ireland escape.

Ireland 7 Maori All Blacks 5

8 mins: TRY FOR IRELAND! Brilliant improvisation with the quick line-out out of nowhere after a passing error put the ball out of play. Keith Earls passes to Jordan Larmour with Maori All Blacks not paying attention. An easy try for Larmour. Frawley scores the conversion in front of the posts.

Ireland 7 Maori All Blacks 5

3 mins: TRY FOR MAORI ALL BLACKS! Early knock on from Ireland and free kick to Maori All Blacks after the scrum. Maori advance to within 10 metres of the line and Ireland concede a penalty. They kick into the corner, Ireland under pressure. From the lineout they play it nicely wide and Shaun Stevenson finds lots of space for an early try. Josh Ioane misses the conversion from the sideline.

Maori All Blacks 5 Ireland 0

A late change to the Ireland squad Michael Bent has made it onto the Ireland bench after Finlay Bealham withdrew following the warm-up.

Gerry Thornley writes in unearthing “the four or five jewels” which Andy Farrell has stated he wants from this five-match tour of New Zealand, Ireland’s second meeting with the Maori is probably more relevant than any of the three tests. Ciaran Frawley is very much in the aforementioned category. Frawley plays outhalf, despite only starting one game at outhalf all season for Leinster.

“No more deserving of a man”, watch as Ireland coach Andy Farrell lauds first-time skipper Keith Earls, playing as centre today.

The teams today:

Maori All Blacks: 15. Josh Moorby; 14. Shaun Stevenson, 13. Bailyn Sullivan, 12. Alex Nankivell, 11. Connor Garden-Bachop; 10. Josh Ioane, 9. TJ Perenara; 1. Ollie Norris, 2. Kurt Eklund, 3. Tyrel Lomax; 4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 5. Isia Walker-Leawere; 6. Reed Prinsep, 7. Billy Harmon, 8. Cullen Grace.

Ireland: 15. Michael Lowry; 14 Jordan Larmour, 13. Keith Earls, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Jimmy O’Brien; 10. Ciaran Frawley, 9. Craig Casey; 1. Jeremy Loughman, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. Tom O’Toole; 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. Kieran Treadwell; 6. Cian Prendergast, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Gavin Coombes

Referee: Karl Dickson

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the second game between the Maori All Blacks and Ireland on Irish rugby’s tour of New Zealand. Fresh off victory at the weekend against the All Blacks, Ireland’s alternate side will be looking to make their mark against the representative team of New Zealand rugby, where a prerequisitve for playing is that the player has Maori whakapapa. Keith Earls will captain the Irish side. Kickoff for the game in Wellington is at 8.05am.