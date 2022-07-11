Keith Earls to captain Ireland against Maori All Blacks

Andy Farrell has given a positive update on Peter O’Mahony’s wellbeing in advance of next Saturday’s series deciding Third Test in Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

“He passed his HIA2 so he has his HIA3 to go. He is fine otherwise,” said Farrell at the Sky Stadium today after confirming Ireland’s selection for their second meeting against the Maori All Blacks for which another experienced Munsterman, Keith Earls, has been made captain.

There are only three changes in personnel from the 32-17 defeat by the Maoris in Hamilton a fortnight ago, with late call-up Stuart McCloskey and Michael Lowry brought in at inside centre and fullback in the absence of their fellow Ulsterman James Hume, with Earls switching from wing to outside centre and Jimmy O’Brien from full-back to wing.

Up front, the only change sees Niall Scannell start in place of the concussed Dave Heffernan, with Jeremy Loughman named to start after suffering concussion in the Hamilton game.

Another late call-up, Ed Byrne is in line for his first appearance off the bench, while the shortage of outside backs means Mack Hansen is among the replacements, with Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Jack Conan, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery all again named on the bench, as is Ryan Baird.

[ Ireland’s win over All Blacks to be savoured but victory only a means to an end ]

[ Ireland step up to the challenge to create history in style ]

[ Gerry Thornley: Special night in Dunedin as Ireland savour historic victory over the All Blacks ]

In terms of unearthing “the four or five jewels” that Farrell wants to see emerge from the tour, this is probably the most important game of the five undertaken, and to that end they will need to learn the lessons from the first match against the Maoris, much as the test side did from a similar opener against the All Blacks at Eden Park a week later.

“There will always be disparities between that team and the team that played at the weekend because when you put two or three kids into a good side, say the Test side, then everyone gets dragged along but when you put everyone together, who has not had that type of experience, then cohesion is very hard to come by,” said the Irish head coach.

“But they have had 10 days to learn those lessons, to be more disciplined, more accurate and to make sure they are not too desperate and understand what it takes to win a big game. This certainly is a big game for them.”

For Earls, who cemented his status as Ireland’s second highest try scorer of all time with his 35th international try in the First Test, this will be the first time to captain an Irish side.

“His standing and his status in the group are of the highest order so that is an easy one. It gave me a lot of pleasure asking him to do it; he is a proud man and he is really looking forward to it. Keith played in the first game, and then he backed up, which is tough to do in a Test match, but he did it, he scored a try.

[ World Rugby may ask Jaco Peyper to change his tune on several controversial decisions in Ireland’s win over All Blacks ]

“For the likes of him, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, well everyone really, their attitudes have been top class and there has only been one thing on their mind and that is, ‘how can we help the team-mates, how can we make the fellas who are starting in advance of them better?’ There is no more deserving man to captain Ireland against the Maoris than Keith.”

“He was not as shocked as Bundee (to be named captain) but he has always been a leader, Keith, especially over the last five or six years that I have known him. He has always been curious about how he can learn more, such as edge defence as an example, or what more he can learn about back three play in general. He is able to get across at 13 no problem.

“He has always been one who has been able to take people with him, always one who wants to share and help. That has been at the forefront of his attitude for the last five or six years that I have known him and he will bring all that to the forefront on Tuesday night.”

Maori All Blacks v Ireland, Sky Stadium, Wellington (kick-off: Tuesday 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish).

Maori All Blacks: Josh Moorby (Hurricanes); Shaun Stevenson (Chiefs), Bailyn Sullivan (Hurricanes), Alex Nankivell (Chiefs), Connor Garden-Bachop (Highlanders); Josh Ioane (Chiefs), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes, co-capt); Ollie Norris (Chiefs), Kurt Eklund (Blues), Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Highlanders), Isaia Walker-Leawere (/Hurricanes), Reed Prinsep (Hurricanes), Billy Harmon (Highlanders), Cullen Grace (Crusaders).

Replacements: Leni Apisai (Blues), Tamaiti Williams (Crusaders), Marcel Renata (Blues), Max Hicks (Highlanders), Caleb Delany (Hurricanes), Brad Weber (Chiefs, co-capt), Ruben Love (Hurricanes), Billy Proctor (Hurricanes).

Ireland (possible): Michael Lowry (Ulster); Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Keith Earls (Munster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster); Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster); Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Niall Scannell (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Gavin Coombes (Munster).

Replacements — Rob Herring (Ulster), Ed Byrne (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht).

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU)

Assistant Referee 1: Christophe Ridley (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Jordan Way (RA)

TMO: James Leckie (RA)