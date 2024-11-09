No fairytale farewell as Irish jockey Jimmy Quinn calls time at 57

Wexford jockey Jimmy Quinn brought the curtain down on his long career at Doncaster on Saturday.

The 57-year-old announced his intention to retire earlier in the year but was persuaded to continue until the end of the season by fellow weighing room veteran John Egan.

Many thought Quinn may call it a day after recording his first winner of the season at Yarmouth last month but he stuck to his original plan.

The rider of well over 1,000 winners, with one of those coming in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes on Kingsgate Native in 2007, he made his name as a lightweight jockey and won several major handicaps.

He claimed the John Smith’s Cup on Henry Cecil’s Porto Foricos in 1998, the Lincoln on both High Low for William Haggas (1992) and the Mark Tompkins-trained Smokey Oakey (2008), while he also rode several big-race winners in Germany.

His most successful season was in 2002 when he rode over 100 winners.

“This is definitely the last day. I made a decision and I’m sticking to it. I’ve totally enjoyed it the whole way, there’s been a few hiccups here and there but on the whole I’ve had a great career and I’m very pleased with it,” said Quinn.

“There was no real temptation to quit at Yarmouth the other week. I did say to a few of the lads if I won I’d call it quits, but more fool them for believing me!

“To end it at Doncaster, where I had my first ever ride here almost 40 years ago, it’s nice to finish here as I’ve also had success here, winning two Lincolns. I won at the first ever Sunday meeting here and I also won a Portland – although it was at York, it’s still Doncaster’s race.”

He went on: “The Nunthorpe has to be my favourite memory. I’ve won a couple of Chester Cups, all those big handicaps are special for lightweight riders, they are like our Group races, as we don’t get to ride in many.

“I rode for Michael Jarvis, Henry Cecil, Luca Cumani, William Jarvis – I rode for some lovely people. Going right back to the start, Hugh Collingridge was great for me, Paul and Jo Howling, Jack Banks, Jeff Pearce – they were all very loyal to me, as was Julie Cecil.

“I went to Newmarket when I first came over with Richard Fahey, he went north jumping and I never really left. I had stints away in Germany, Hong Kong and Bahrain and I had some success, so it’s all very good.

“People ask me if I would change anything and I wouldn’t.”

Kevin Ryan provided Quinn with his final mount, Dark Moon Rising in the November Handicap – who finished down the field in 21st.

Ryan said: “He’s actually tortured me for a month now! Just like a boxer, I had to give in. I’ve known Jimmy for a long time and he’s had a great career. He’s collared me at the sales about giving him a ride in this for a long time. I’ve known Jimmy a long time, he’s a great bloke.”