Gordon Elliott sends Familiar Dreams to unfamiliar territory at Kentucky Downs

Áine O’Connor and winning connection Francis McGee celebrate after winning with Familiar Dreams in March of this year. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The Gordon Elliott-trained Familiar Dreams will try to continue her remarkable rags-to-riches story with a lucrative success at the Kentucky Downs track in the US on Wednesday night.

Originally a cheap 4,000 Guineas purchase, Familiar Dreams won four bumpers for trainer Anthony McCann — including a Grade Three prize at the Punchestown festival — before being sold for a hefty €310,000 price tag to Elliott and Qatar Racing.

The five-year-old mare recouped a little of that money by winning a maiden on the flat at Tramore last month. But she can get a lot more of it back if picking up the $315,000 first prize for the Nashville Gold Cup run at Kentucky Downs.

Wednesday’s card is the latest at America’s only solely turf racetrack that has supplied massive prize money during its autumn programme.

There’s also Irish interest as Johnny Murtagh runs Siege Of Troy in the following Dueling Ground Oaks, a Listed contest worth $1 million. Aidan O’Brien’s Greenfinch, fourth at the track on Saturday, is also a possible starter in that.

Top US-based French jockey Florent Geroux will ride Siege Of Troy, who will be Murtagh’s second-ever starter in North America. Geroux is also on Donnacha O’Brien’s Lush Lips in an earlier maiden event worth $170,000.

Elliott has opted for the services of another top local rider, Tyler Gaffalione, for Familiar Dreams who races over a two-mile plus trip, a rare marathon contest in US racing.

Local morning line betting has the Irish hope at 15-1 for a contest where the home favourite is ex-Irish horse The Grey Wizard, now trained by Graham Motion.

Wednesday’s home action is at Cork where the Ballydoyle newcomer Happiest, a half-sister to the Guineas winner Peaceful, and with Group One entries, makes her debut over a mile.

In other news, the renowned Newmarket trainer Michael Stoute has announced he will retire at the end of this season.

The 78-year-old, originally from Barbados, and famed as trainer of the legendary Shergar, was a 10-time champion trainer in Britain and a regular competitor in Ireland over the decades.

In 1981, Shergar was the first of three Irish Derby winners in five years and he also won the Curragh Oaks on six occasions. There were also a pair of victories in the Irish Champion Stakes.

Desert Crown two years ago was the last of six Epsom Derby wins, while Stoute also saddled Workforce to land the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in 2010.

“He always got the best out of a horse. He was able to take a horse from a two-year-old until they retired and keep finding improvement. He was a genius around his horses and a gentleman to ride for,” said Stoute’s former stable jockey, Kieren Fallon.

“Sir Michael’s [horses] would never be over the top or fully tuned in, he would always leave a little bit for the next day and the next day, that was the great thing about him, there was always just enough done,” the Irish man added.