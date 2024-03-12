Cheltenham Festival 2024 day one: Champion Hurdle takes centre stage

The rain is down, the going is heavy, nobody has a clue how to get ahead. But enough about life in Ireland – it’s Cheltenham week!

For the next four days at least, we can put the real world to one side and indulge ourselves in a little bit of fantasy. The biggest week in National Hunt racing has clearly lost a little of its sheen over the years but it still beats the usual grind. Mary Harney used to say that the worst day in government is better than the best day in opposition and there’s a bit of that here. No matter how well the races go for you between now and Friday, just remember that when it’s over, there’s 361 days to wait until it starts again. Act accordingly.

Malachy Clerkin here to see you through to the last runner home in the Martin Pipe on Friday. I’ll have all the build-up each day with links to our comprehensive coverage. I’ll be keeping an eye on the declarations as we go along too, as well as the non-runners (which could be more plentiful than you think, given the amount of rain there’s been). And most of all, I’ll bring you every race as it happens, with reaction from the winners – and losers – of all 28 races.

The first is off at 1.30, with Supreme Novices Hurdle the opening race as always.

A Happy Cheltenham to all who celebrate.

Top Reads:

To get us started, some reading material to enjoy over the next few hours.

It’s Willie Mullins’s world and the rest of us just live in it. Denis Walsh has laid out how the master trainer got here - and why nothing about his dominance was inevitable.