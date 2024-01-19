Jockey Patrick Mullins escapes penalty after IHRB investigation into Limerick incident

Patrick Mullins has escaped sanction after an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board investigation into comments he made following a race in Limerick over Christmas. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Champion amateur jockey Patrick Mullins has escaped any penalty from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) following an investigation into his conduct after winning a Grade One race at Limerick over Christmas.

The most successful amateur rider in history rode Gaelic Warrior to success in the €100,000 Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase but was visibly angry with his cousin Danny Mullins, who rode the runner-up Il Etait Temps, as they pulled up.

Both horses are trained by Willie Mullins and the pair came close to colliding at the second last fence after Il Etait Temps was asked to go for a run up the inside of the 4-7 favourite, at which point Patrick Mullins closed the gap.

Pictures of the winning jockey gesticulating angrily were widely viewed in the media and afterwards Mullins gave an interview to the Racing TV channel that prompted speculation about potential team tactics.

“I told Danny going out that there will be a gap on my inside going down to the second-last and ‘do not come for it’ but he hasn’t listened to me. Luckily it didn’t get the two of us beaten,” he said.

The matter was referred by the Limerick stewards to a senior IHRB racing official for investigation, a move that Willie Mullins queried, describing the incident as a storm in a teacup.

The results of that investigation emerged on Friday with an IHRB spokesman outlining how in a formal interview, Patrick Mullins apologised for his conduct on the day and undertook never to repeat it.

“The matter has been investigated by IHRB, including a review of post-race comments by Mr Mullins, a review of the race, and the immediate aftermath of the race, a review of the transcripts of both stewards’ enquiries on the day, and a formal interview with Mr Mullins,” an IHRB spokesman said.

“Mr Mullins conceded that he hadn’t expressed himself appropriately in his comments on Racing TV immediately after the race which may have incorrectly fuelled some of the subsequent speculation and comment.

“He apologised for his conduct on the day which he accepted was not as it should have been and gave an undertaking that conduct in question would not be repeated,” he added.

The investigation found that the Limerick stewards had decided Mullins wasn’t in breach of Rule 214 relating to interference and there is no plan to challenge that decision. It also decided that any suggestion of a breach of Rule 273 was not supported by the evidence.

“In respect of Mr Mullins’s conduct on pulling up, and his subsequent comments in media, the IHRB have concluded that this conduct does not reach the threshold of seriousness to warrant a hearing before a referrals committee.

“Following the interview, and in light of Mr Mullins’s apology and undertaking, the IHRB formally reminded Mr Mullins of his obligations under rules to ensure his comments and actions should not bring Irish racing into disrepute and will not be taking any further action in respect of this matter.” the IHRB spokesman said.

In other regulatory news on Friday, Co Tipperary trainer Thomond O’Mara was fined €10,000 and ordered to pay costs of €5,000 over an incident with clerk of the course Paul Moloney at Cork in November.

However, O’Mara has held on to his licence as despite an IHRB referrals panel also suspending him for three years, they suspended that penalty for the same period provided the trainer doesn’t reoffend.

The matter was sent for investigation in November when Moloney outlined to the Cork stewards how he was approached by O’Mara as he was coming off the track after a race and that O’Mara became “increasingly abusive and aggressive towards him which resulted in Mr O’Mara becoming physical.”

In his evidence, Moloney stated that long before the incident at Cork, O’Mara had been harassing him with repeated phone calls including late at night, angry about an incident at Limerick racecourse, where he is also clerk of the course. He stated that the incident involved the fall of O’Mara’s son, Niall, in a race last July.

At Cork, Moloney said he was walking to the weighroom when O’Mara stared shouting and pointing at him.

He stated O’Mara shouted, “Hey you, you nearly paralysed my son”. Moloney explained that he asked him to go away and said that he had had enough of his phone calls late at night. At this point, Moloney stated that O’Mara grabbed him by his shirt and tie.

An IHRB security officer described how Moloney contacted him on the radio sounding distressed after the incident. He confirmed Moloney’s shirt and tie looked dishevelled following the interaction.

The IHRB’s head of race day operations, Paul Murtagh, told the referrals panel, chaired by Peter Allen, that O’Mara had called him a month after the Limerick incident claiming the ground there had been overwatered.

He said O’Mara declared he was holding Paul Moloney responsible for his son’s fall.

Murtagh explained that he had subsequently sought reports from both Moloney and Limerick Racecourse on the matter and could find no fault with the ground preparation, noting that it was a particularly wet month and no watering had taken place.

He gave evidence of further conversations with O’Mara in September in which O’Mara claimed there was a hole in the ground in Limerick, possibly caused by a stake, and accused Murtagh of interfering with his son’s medical assistance from the IHRB.