Neill McCluskey becomes the latest trainer to have his licence suspended

Co Down-based Neill McCluskey is the latest trainer to have his licence suspended due to a winner testing positive for prohibited substances.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board confirmed on Thursday that the McCluskey-trained I Don’t Get It has been disqualified from first place at a race in Downpatrick in April after failing a drugs test.

Following a urine sample, I Don’t Get It tested positive for both phenylbutazone, a no-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicine, and oxyphenbutazone which is a metabobilite of phenylbutazone.

An IHRB referrals panel found McCluskey in breach of a number of rules and the trainer, who has had just four winners in the last five years, had his licence withdrawn fox six months, starting on December 1st.

He was also fined a total of €3,250 and the prizemoney won by I Don’t Get It must be refunded.

McCluskey, who trains in Dromara, also saddled I Don’t Get It to win twice in May at Down Royal and Limerick.

He told the referrals panel he had administered the drug to his charge on the morning of the race but maintained it was by mistake as I Don’t Get It was stabled beside a half-bred horse who had been prescribed “bute”, and there was a mix up in feed buckets on the morning of the race.

The referrals panel chairman, Peter Allen, said in a statement that the committee looked “very poorly” on the incident and added: “Mr McCluskey made reference to the fact that when the horse won, he didn’t think that the ‘bute’ had any benefit to the horse. That in fact is irrelevant. The fact is that the horse had the drug in its system and that is the offence.”

Separately, it was also confirmed on Thursday that point-to-point trainer Alan Ahern has had his permit withdrawn for six months (starting November 1st) after his runner Flemensface tested positive for clenbuterol after winning a race in March.

Clenbuterol is a substance that is prohibited at all times when not administered under the direction of a vet.

The penalties are the latest in a series of licence suspensions imposed by the IHRB.

Last month businessman Luke Comer was banned from training horses for three years after a dozen of his string tested positive for anabolic steroids. The suspension is due to start on January 1st although Comer has lodged an appeal.

Co Tipperary trainer Denis Hogan is currently in the middle of a three-month suspension. His Ballyadam Destiny failed a drugs test at Galway last October, the fourth time in five years a Hogan-trained winner had to be disqualified after failing a dope test.

Hogan is also set to appear before a hearing at the IHRB next month (November 11st-12th) in relation to a long-running investigation into a controversial race at Dundalk in March of 2020.

The Hogan-trained Tony The Gent beat his stable companion Yuften and although the latter was widely anticipated to start as short-priced favourite he drifted in the betting and started a 6-4 shot as the well-backed Tony The Gent went off at 10-11.

Yuften was slowly away in the race and didn’t get a clear run at one point. Afterwards he was found to be lame, following inspection by an IHRB veterinary officer.

The IHRB has reported it has carried out a comprehensive investigation and a referrals hearing can finally go ahead next month.