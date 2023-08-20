Dermot Weld’s Shamida emerges as a staying filly to follow after St Leger Trial Stakes win

Shamida ridden by Chris Hayes on their way to winning the Comer Group International Irish St Leger Trial Stakes at the Curragh. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Dermot Weld ended Joseph O’Brien’s stranglehold on the Comer Group International Irish St Leger Trial Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday, as Shamida showed both class and courage to hold off Dawn Rising and set up a Group One tilt.

O’Brien had won the last two runnings of the Group Three contest and with Roger Varian’s Eldar Eldarov and Aidan O’Brien’s Library both non runners for the staying challenge, he was ultimately responsible for three of the four runners that headed to post.

Despite having numbers on their side, the Owning Hill-trained trio had no answer to Shamida, who tracked the pace set by Royal Ascot scorer Okita Soushi before being asked by jockey Chris Hayes to stride on two furlongs from home.

Having proven her stamina when claiming the Stanerra Stakes over this trip at Leopardstown, Hayes knew he had a willing partner underneath him and once Okita Soushi was beaten off, she had plenty in reserve to repel the closing Dawn Rising deep inside the final furlong as Shamida returned a half-length verdict as the 5-4 favourite.

Weld said: “She was in Cork on Friday night, but we withdrew her because of the ground. She’s a good-actioned filly and would never want the ground too soft.

“I’d say she will have one more run this year and I’d say it will be the Prix Royallieu, it’s the Group One mile-and-six for fillies and mares. It’s kind of written for her.

“This is a very game, tough three-year-old. She’s an immature filly and I think she will improve.

“Two of the horses there won at Royal Ascot and it was a very good trial. She’s a stayer with speed.”

Meanwhile, Layfayette served a reminder of his quality as he bounced back to his very best to land the Fitzdares Royal Whip Stakes.

Noel Meade’s six-year-old was winning for the ninth time and it was perhaps unsurprising that he left a couple of lacklustre recent showings in the past at the scene of some of his finest hours.

Held up in rear in the early stages by Colin Keane, the son of French Navy began to make some stylish progress as the runners straightened for home and as the final furlong approached the 7-2 chance had the front-running Unless in his sights.

Aidan O’Brien’s Justify filly refused to lie down, but it was Layfayette who held all the momentum and surged ahead of the 15-8 favourite to register a going-away three-quarters of a length victory in the Group Three contest, with the stable’s Helvic Dream also staying on for third.

Asean came with a storming run up the stands rail to record success in the Qatar Racing And Equestrian Club Irish EBF Curragh Stakes.

Donnacha O’Brien’s youngster had got off the mark in a Cork handicap when last seen and had no trouble handling the move to Listed company.