O’Brien keeps options open ahead of King George bid

Older brigade has a handful of senior options including the triple-Group One winner, Luxembourg. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dual-Derby hero Auguste Rodin is one of the favourites for Saturday’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes, although his trainer, Aidan O’Brien, is covering all generational bases.

Ascot’s midsummer feature, first run in 1951, was designed as British racing’s ultimate clash between the classic generation and their elders.

Three-year-olds have emerged on top 31 times in all, although older horses hold a recent edge with seven victories in the last decade.

Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel, first and second at Epsom, top betting lists after Monday’s latest confirmation stage which saw 15 horses left in.

It could be the first time since 1994 that the first two at Epsom clash in the King George and on that occasion, the Derby runner up, Kings Theatre, emerged a winner with Erhaab out of the money.

The older brigade holds the numerical edge with a dozen in the mix and, as well as Auguste Rodin O’Brien, has a handful of senior options including the triple-Group One winner, Luxembourg.

O’Brien is responsible for four of the 12 Irish-trained winners in King George history and Ascot’s unsettled weather outlook could prove a major factor in identifying a potential lucky 13th.

The Ascot going was officially “good to soft” but soft in places on Monday with rain forecast from late Wednesday.

O’Brien has said the prospect of testing ground “definitely wouldn’t be ideal” for Auguste Rodin.

Luxembourg’s best form includes an Irish Champion Stakes success at Leopardstown last September, although he must bounce back from defeat in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes last time, out behind Mostahdaf.

Other Ballydoyle options in the King George are Broome, Point Lonsdale, Bolshoi Ballet and the only other three-year-old left in the race, Adelaide River.

Auguste Rodin isn’t the only Derby winner in the King George reckoning, with last year’s Epsom champion, Desert Crown, appearing increasingly likely to take his chance.

Beaten by Hukum on his comeback start at Sandown in May, Desert Crown was forced to miss Royal Ascot due to a setback.

“He’s going OK. He worked yesterday morning and he worked nicely,” said Bruce Raymond, racing manager for owner, Saeed Suhail, on Monday.

“He doesn’t do a lot now but everyone was very pleased. It was good to see him on the grass,” he added.

Horses with proven form on testing ground continued to be popular in ante-post betting, with Hukum threatening the younger pair for favouritism.

“This is set to be one of the most open renewals of the King George in many years. With more rain forecast for later in the week, Hukum, a horse that has some excellent form on soft ground, is proving popular with punters.

“At the top end of the betting, the front two runners from the Derby can’t be separated, while Emily Upjohn is also prominent to go one place better than she did in the Eclipse,” a Coral spokesman reported.

Other top older horses in the King George reckoning are last year’s winner, Pyledriver, and Westover, who landed the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on his last start.

Ralph Beckett’s colt, winner of the Irish Derby in 2022, started favourite for last year’s King George but ruined his chance by racing too free in the early stages.

Top-flight clashes between three-year-olds and older horses to date this season have favoured the classic generation.

Auguste Rodin’s stable companion Paddington proved too good for Emily Upjohn in Sandown Eclipse over a mile and a quarter earlier this month.

Shaquille subsequently emerged on top in the July Cup at Newmarket when impressing in the prestigious sprint.

In other news, the Curragh’s Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint Stakes next month looks like the next target for the progressive sprinter Commanche Falls.

Winner of a Listed contest at HQ over the Derby weekend, the Michael Dods-trained star overcame ground conditions to win at Group Three level in Newbury at the weekend.

“[The Curragh] is the plan, all things being well. I don’t think I would travel over there if it was very soft ground – we’d have to have a rethink. All things being well and on decent enough ground, the plan is to go there in August,” Dods reported.