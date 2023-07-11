Tower Of London could try to jump from handicaps to Group One glory in Paris

Tower Of London has been included in a handful of Aidan O’Brien entries left in Friday’s €600,000 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

The progressive Tower Of London could try to emulate his illustrious stable companion Paddington by climbing from handicap success to Group One glory in France on Friday.

Paddington has rapidly risen from winning a handicap at Naas in March off an official rating of 96 to become a triple-Group One winner and one of Europe’s best three-year-olds.

Tower Of London has a shot at a similar sort of progression after being included in a handful of Aidan O’Brien entries left in Friday’s €600,000 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp.

They comprise half the horses currently left in the Bastille Day highlight, although there is a supplementary stage on Tuesday where the Epsom Oaks winner Soul Sister may be added.

Among the Ballydoyle entry is Adelaide River, runner-up to Auguste Rodin in the Irish Derby, as well as Espionage who returned to action with a smooth success at Roscommon last week.

“We’re not sure yet [about running plans]. The horse that won in the North could go to France,” O’Brien said on Monday.

That’s a reference to Tower Of London’s victory under topweight – and an official rating of 99 – in last month’s Ulster Derby at Down Royal.

With all hands on deck at the final leg of Royal Ascot, Killian Hennessy did the steering and the full brother to 2017 Irish Derby and St Leger hero Capri ran out a 4½-lengths winner over Ibrahimovic.

That performance saw Tower Of London’s rating rise to 109. Adelaide River River’s mark is 114 following an 8lb-hike for his Irish Derby display.

Rubis Vendome and Silawi, first and second in a Chantilly Group Three last month, are among the likely home defence while Michael Tabor’s colours could also be carried by the André Fabre-trained First Minister. He hasn’t been seen in action since winning a Group Three at Longchamp in May.

O’Brien first won the Grand Prix de Paris with Scorpion in 2005 and has emerged victorious four more times since. Mogul in 2020 was the last of the victors, following on from Japan (2019), Kew Gardens (2018) and Imperial Monarch in 2012.

Ballydoyle’s jockey arrangements could need juggling on Friday as O’Brien also indicated the French Oaks runner-up Never Ending Story may take her chance in Newmarket’s Group One Falmouth Stakes.

That race is scheduled to be off at 3.35pm but programme times at Longchamp are unclear.

Never Ending Story was out of the money in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh on her last start but O’Brien said on Monday: “Never Ending Story could drop back to a mile in Newmarket. I suppose we’ll decide where Ryan [Moore] goes then.”

Whether Moore is in the hot seat on board Little Big Bear in Saturday’s Pertemps July Cup is unclear

Europe’s champion two-year-old of 2022 could renew rivalry with Shaquille, who got the better of the Irish star in last month’s Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but will have to overcome missing some recent work due to a bruised foot.

O’Brien, who is chasing a record sixth victory in the prestigious sprint, has described Little Big Bear as not a definite runner. He has also left both The Antarctic and Mediate in the race at Monday’s latest confirmation stage. Michael O’Callaghan has kept open the option of running Twilight Jet.

A total of 14 horses remain in the July Cup, including Khadeem, winner of Royal Ascot’s Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, who was supplemented into the race at a cost of almost €42,000.

Immediate bookmaker reaction was to make Shaquille a 2-1 favourite while Little Big Bear drifted sharply in the betting.

City Of Troy, an impressive winner of his debut at the Curragh over Derby weekend, has been left in Saturday’s Group Two Superlative Stakes at Newmarket.

The son of Justify left both O’Brien and Moore impressed after that performance, which briefly had the jockey wondering if he would be able to pull him up in time after passing the post.

“He’s a medium-sized horse with a giant stride. He’s very unusual, his stride is kind of twice the length of his body. When he started to extend inside the furlong marker, his stride is getting longer and longer – that’s very rare,” O’Brien said afterwards.

He added: “Ryan said you can go anywhere you want with him and go as far as you want.”

The last of O’Brien three previous winners in the Superlative was Gustav Klimt in 2017.