Grand National hero Derek Fox sidelined by broken collarbone

Derek Fox, who came back from injury to ride Corach Rambler to victory in the Grand National at Aintree, has been sidelined again after breaking his collarbone.

The 30-year-old from Sligo was unseated from the Lucinda Russell-trained Diamond State at Perth on Wednesday.

“He has broken his collar bone, so will be off for five or six weeks,” Russell’s partner and assistant trainer, Peter Scudamore said.

“What a time to do it. Thank God he did it after the National and not before.”

READ MORE

Fox bravely battled back from a shoulder injury picked up in a fall at Wetherby 12 days before returning to ride in the National.

It was his second success in the world’s most famous chase, having partnered the stable’s One For Arthur to success in 2017.

Fox had been due to ride Douglas Talking in the Pigsback.com Handicap Chase over two miles at Punchestown on Thursday.

Douglas Talking will now be partnered by Stephen Mulqueen, who won his first Grade One aboard Apple Away, when scoring in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree for Russell.

Scudamore added: “It gives Patrick Wadge a chance now – he’s been riding ever so well. Stephen Mulqueen will be heading to America to ride, so Patrick will get plenty of opportunities now.”