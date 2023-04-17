Security ramped up amid fears activists will disrupt Derby and Royal Ascot

Runners line up at the start of the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday evening in Liverpool, England. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Security at the Derby and Royal Ascot will be stepped up amid fears that animal rights activists will strike again after disrupting the Grand National, the Guardian understands.

However organisers remain particularly concerned that it will be difficult to stop the protesters from getting on to the Derby course on June 3rd — given the vastness of the Epsom grounds and the opportunity to get close to the track via “The Hill”, an area not ticketed and free to spectators.

Last year six women activists from Animal Rebellion were arrested on the home straight after breaking on to the course just minutes before the Derby. However the group, which has renamed itself Animal Rising, has hinted it plans to make a far bigger splash in the race this year, as well as potentially sabotaging other big races on the flat.

“We’d anticipate disrupting other racing events throughout the year,” said spokesman Nathan McGovern. “The overriding point for us is the fact that we are using animals for our entertainment. Everything is on the table when we are looking to prevent harm to animals and our relationship to them. Whether it’s over the jumps, on the flat, or in a bacon sandwich there’s very little difference as far as we’re concerned.”

Went ahead

On Saturday 118 protesters were arrested after the start of the world’s most famous steeplechase was delayed by 14 minutes. And while the Grand National still went ahead, McGovern insisted that the protest had been a huge success given the enormous press and TV debate over animal rights it had provoked.

“We would absolutely consider the seismic shift in national dialogue and debate as a success,” he said. “We’ve lit the fire of this conversation and we are going to continue to stoke it this year. Everything peaceful and non-violent is on the table.”

Other events that could be targeted include the 2000 Guineas on May 6th, where the king’s horse Slipofthepen is due to run, along with Royal Ascot from June 20th to 24th. A spokesperson for the Jockey Club said the organisation never comments on security matters.