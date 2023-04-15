Grand National: Favourite Corach Rambler races to glory in race delayed by protesters

Jockey Derek Fox rides Corach Rambler (C) past the finish line ahead of jockey Sean Flanagan on Vanillier (L), to win the Grand National Steeple Chase on the final day the final day of the Grand National Festival. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty

Corach Rambler was a superb winner of the Randox Grand National for trainer Lucinda Russell and jockey Derek Fox.

Successful at last month’s Cheltenham Festival, the nine-year-old was kept out of trouble throughout after starting as the 8-1 favourite, in a race that was delayed by around 15 minutes after protesters from Animal Rising got on to the track.

[ Three people held over potential for disruption to Grand National racing ]

He jumped into the lead over the last and pulled away when passing the elbow, holding off a closing Vanillier with Gaillard Du Mesnil third and last year’s winner Noble Yeats running a gallant race under his big weight in fourth.

It was a second victory in the world’s greatest steeplechase for Russell and Fox, after One For Arthur in 2017.

