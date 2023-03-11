From the horses’ mouths: All the big Cheltenham Festival questions answered

Spectator capacity at Cheltenham will be capped at 68,500 people per day for the four days of the 2023 Festival in a move to enhance the experience of racegoers attending. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Rob Kearney (Irish rugby international & racehorse owner)

Rob Kearney: 'I don’t think it will be as fruitful as last year’s 18 [Irish winners]. I’ll go with 15.' Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

1. Bet of the Meeting? “It’s hard to pinpoint real value as the ante-post markets are over bet. But in terms of a nailed-on winner it’s hard to look past Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup.”

2. Lay of the Meeting? “I’ll have El Fabiolo over Jonbon in the Arkle all day. So, on that basis I’ll say Jonbon.”

3. Gold Cup? “Galopin Des Champs is nap material. But it would be great to see the Shark’s horse Hewick be competitive too. What a story that has been!”

4. Can Constitution Hill be beaten? “He looks special. It looks like the rest are playing for second. Although State Man is improving and if Constitution Hill wasn’t firing you never know.”

5. Will Willie Mullins outscore Britain on his own? “Although you can never say never with WP Mullins I’ll say no – but I hope he proves me wrong!”

6. How many Irish Winners? “I don’t think it will be as fruitful as last year’s 18. I’ll go with 15 but to be honest I’ve plucked that from nowhere. Don’t ask me to show my work!”

Darragh Ó Sé (Kerry All-Ireland winner)

Darragh Ó Sé: 'I’m getting good vibes about him [Impaire Et Passe] and I think he has a big future.' Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

1. Bet of the Meeting? “Impaire Et Passe in the Ballymore. I’m getting good vibes about him and I think he has a big future.”

2. Lay of the Meeting? “Luccia in the mares novice hurdle. It’s a deep race and she’s been running against weak enough opposition so far.”

3. Gold Cup? “Willie Mullins has the artillery and Galopin Des Champs is probably the one. Noble Yeats has his chance too.”

4. Can Constitution Hill be beaten? “I think it’s going to be one of those ‘sit back and enjoy watching’ races. He should win.”

5. Will Willie Mullins outscore Britain on his own? “You couldn’t say it’s impossible. Racing in Ireland is so competitive. But it is a long shot.”

6. How many Irish Winners? “I’ll go with 17, slightly down on last year.”

Paddy Power (Bookmaker)

Paddy Power: 'I think this the start of the pendulum swinging back. I don’t think it will be the same Irish dominance.' Photograph: Donall Farmer/PA

1. Bet of the Meeting? “Edwardstone in the Champion Chase is the one for me.”

2. Lay of the Meeting? “I think the race is deeper than people think so I will be against Gerri Colombe.”

3. Gold Cup? “I know it’s boring, and I’d love to see Bravemansgame run well, but I do think the favourite Galopin Des Champs will win.”

4. Can Constitution Hill be beaten? “No. He’s a certainty, a generational talent.”

5. Will Willie Mullins outscore Britain on his own? “The Mullins team looks strong big-time but I don’t think so.”

6. How many Irish Winners? “I think this the start of the pendulum swinging back. I don’t think it will be the same Irish dominance. 16 Irish-trained winners this time.”

Willie McCreery (Ex-Kildare footballer & trainer)

Willie McCreery: 'I can't see Jonbon winning the Arkle.' Photogrph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

1. Bet of the Meeting? “I like John Kiely’s horse A Dream To Share in the Bumper. I was impressed with his last run and I’d love to see him win for John.”

2. Lay of the Meeting? “I can’t see Jonbon winning the Arkle.”

3. Gold Cup? “Willie appears to be very sweet on his horse Galopin Des Champs and I won’t argue with him.”

4. Can Constitution Hill be beaten? “I don’t think so. When you see the connections he has, and the way they’re talking about him, he must be very good. He still has to go and do it, though.”

5. Will Willie Mullins outscore Britain on his own? “I think he will. He’s going really strong. It’s nearly embarrassing when you see only one or two runners coming over for the Dublin Racing Festival which is fantastic racing.”

6. How many Irish Winners? “A little bit better than last year – I’ll say 19.”

Nicky English (All-Ireland-winning Tipperary hurler)

Nicky English: 'I think State Man is an outstanding horse who’s just in the wrong year.' Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

1. Bet of the Meeting? “I’m more of a small each-way backer but I do like Mighty Potter on the Thursday. For a bit of value, maybe Sandor Clegane in the Albert Bartlett, particularly if there’s a dig in the ground.”

2. Lay of the Meeting? “At the prices I would be wary of both Energumene and Facile Vega.”

3. Gold Cup? “I’d like to see Galopin Des Champs win and I think he will.”

4. Can Constitution Hill be beaten? “I think State Man is an outstanding horse who’s just in the wrong year. Constitution Hill could be the best we’ve seen in a long time. There doesn’t seem to any chink in his armour.”

5. Will Willie Mullins outscore Britain on his own? “I see he’s very short odds to have 10 or more winners again so he might well do it.”

6. How many Irish Winners? “The Irish horses look very strong again and I’d say they will get at least as many as last year’s 18.”