Flightline acclaimed among the greats after Breeders Cup Classic victory

Jockey Flavien Prat celebrates after riding Flightline to win the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic during the 2022 Breeders' Cup at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Aidan O’Brien’s best-ever Breeders Cup haul of three winners contributed to a record-equalling European haul at US racing’s biggest meeting yet got largely subsumed in Flightline fever.

The unbeaten superstar, billed as the best American runner since the legendary Secretariat, lived up to the hype with a spectacular victory in Saturday night’s $6 million Classic in Keeneland.

After beating a top-class field by over eight lengths, the four-year-old son of Tapit was acclaimed as the most valuable thoroughbred in the world with a potential stud value of up to $80 million.

A glimpse of that worth will come on Monday when a 2.5 per cent share of the colt gets auctioned in Keeneland. When any breeding career will begin is unclear with massive speculation about whether Flightline will continue racing in 2023.

He has had just six races to date and although he will ultimately stand as a stallion at the Lane’s End farm in Kentucky, connections have deflected queries on his immediate future.

There was no deflecting the praise coming the John Sadler-trained star’s way after his latest demolition.

Veteran jockey Mike Smith finished third on Taiba and the man who rode Triple Crown winner Justify was unequivocal.

“My horse ran the best he run but Flightline was incredible. He’s like Secretariat. He’s the best I’ve seen,” Smith commented.

California-based Sadler evoked other names of the past.

“Brilliant is his normal. In the words of Bud Delp [trainer of another outstanding 1970′s champion, Spectacular Bid] he’s one of the best horses to ever look through a bridle,” he commented.

Officially rated 139 in international classifications – just 1lb behind Frankel – before Saturday’s race, Flightline is now assured of any conversation about the modern greats.

Ryan Moore on board Tuesday wins the Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf during the 2022 Breeders' Cup at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

European domination in six of the seven turf races up for grabs boiled down to three wins apiece for O’Brien and Coolmore’s great rivals Godolphin.

Following Friday night’s wins for two-year-olds Meditate and Victoria Road, the Oaks winner Tuesday wound up her three-year-old career with success in the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf on Saturday.

O’Brien confirmed afterwards she will remain in training in 2023.

“The horses have been well through the year and sometimes horse can arrive for you, and they have this week,” said O’Brien who was officially crowned champion trainer in Ireland for a 25th time on Sunday.

It stretched the Irishman’s Breeders Cup tally to 16 winners. All three Ballydoyle winners were ridden by Ryan Moore.