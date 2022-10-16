Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge weighs up Breeders Cup attempt

Richard Kingscote guides Bay Bridge to victory in the the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

A tilt at next month’s Breeders Cup hasn’t been ruled out for Saturday’s surprise QIPCO Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge.

Veteran trainer Sir Michael Stoute said on Sunday that discussions need to take place about a possible attempt on the mile and a half Turf event in Keeneland, or possibly retirement to stud.

“We haven’t discussed anything. The owners [James Wigan and Ballylinch Stud] are very professional, they know the game inside out. Of course, we would like to keep him, but it has to be discussed. He could travel but as I say we need to determine what the owners want,” said Stoute.

If Bay Bridge’s success was overshadowed somewhat by Baaeed’s failure to end his brilliant career on a winning note at Ascot, it hardly mattered to the Ballylinch Stud team.

The Co Kilkenny operation enjoyed a red-letter day with Bayside Boy, another son of their stallion New Bay, springing a 33-1 shock in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Bayside Boy was bred by Ballylinch which stands New Bay at a fee of €37,500.

Ballylinch boss, John O’Connor, said: “We will sit down and have a think and do what’s best for the horse. I think all the horses had a hard race out there today.

“Good horses quickened up and quickened again and when they do that, it takes it out of them. My initial thoughts are that he [Bay Bridge] was right back to the day he won the Brigadier Gerard. He looked just like that horse. He had a little injury and he is right back to his best now and when he is at his best, he is especially good.”

Bay Bridge could renew rivalry in Keeneland with Adayar who he beat by half a length in Saturday’s Champions Day highlight.

Charlie Appley, trainer of last year’s Derby and King George winner, will wait to see how Adayar emerges from the Champion Stakes before deciding on a trip to the US or not.

“We might look at taking him to America for the Breeders’ Cup Turf, he’s getting better with his gate work, he came out well today.

“That would be the only question mark about going there. He’s got no miles on the clock, but he’s had a race so I don’t want to fall into the trap of backing him up quickly like I did last year after a layoff,” Appleby said.

Irish horses didn’t strike at Ascot on Saturday but there were honourable efforts by both Thunder Kiss and Insinuendo who filled the frame behind Emily Upjohn in the Group One Fillies & Mares.

Thunder Kiss belied 50-1 odds with a career best performance before retiring to the paddocks.

“The conditions suited her – ease in the ground, a mile and a half, and a good pace,” said Shane Lyons, assistant to his brother, Ger.

“The better the race, the better she runs. Maybe we should have run her in more Group One races but she has been a star for us, very consistent. Trying to replace her will be hard.”